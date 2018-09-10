Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carmila: Share Buy-Back Program up to 25,500 Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 08:31am CEST

Regulatory News:

On 10 September 2018, Carmila (Paris:CARM) granted a mandate to an investment services provider with a view to repurchasing its own shares, up to a limit of 25,500 shares, for a unit price not exceeding the Euro 50 per share maximum price fixed by the General Meeting of 16 May 2018 in its 9th resolution.

This mandate was signed for a period ending on 31 December 2018.

These shares will be distributed to beneficiaries of a free share plan.

*******

Next events and publications:

October 24, 2018 (After market close): Q3 2018 activity

*******

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As of 30 June 2018, Its portfolio consists of 214 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.3 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.
Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.
On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aZALARIS : Fixed income investor meetings
AQ
08:49aMobius looks to raise at least 200 million pounds in trust listing
RE
08:48aAPPLE : to Broaden Its iPhone Screens
DJ
08:48aALPHABET : Google, EU in Online Border War
DJ
08:47aGULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM : to resume spending to boost Shaikan output
RE
08:47aTATNEFT' : Prikamneft Oil and Gas Production Division Celebrates the Jubilee Anniversary
PU
08:47aLG ELECTRONICS : New LG fridge raises the bar on energy efficiency
AQ
08:47aJINHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION : Ex dividend USD 0.023 today
AQ
08:46aEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai non-oil private sector growth ticks up in August
AQ
08:46aSTATE STREET : opens 2nd UAE office in Abu Dhabi
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
2COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Names Jerome Lambert As New CEO; S..
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : says parts plant preparing to resume output after Hokkaido quake
4Oil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
5NASDAQ : NASDAQ : SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.