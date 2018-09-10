Carmila: Share Buy-Back Program up to 25,500 Shares

Regulatory News:

On 10 September 2018, Carmila (Paris:CARM) granted a mandate to an investment services provider with a view to repurchasing its own shares, up to a limit of 25,500 shares, for a unit price not exceeding the Euro 50 per share maximum price fixed by the General Meeting of 16 May 2018 in its 9th resolution.

This mandate was signed for a period ending on 31 December 2018.

These shares will be distributed to beneficiaries of a free share plan.

Next events and publications:

October 24, 2018 (After market close): Q3 2018 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As of 30 June 2018, Its portfolio consists of 214 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.3 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

