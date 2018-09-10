Carmila : is continuing with the transformation of its Cité Europe regional shopping centre (Calais, northern France) and strengthening its commercial attractiveness with Primark

Regulatory News:
Carmila (Paris:CARM) has just signed its first lease in France with
Primark for a location in Cité Europe, the Coquelles regional shopping
centre in the Calais urban area (northern France). This signing marks a
major milestone in the relaunch of this well-established leading
commercial centre, which began with its acquisition back in 2014.
The fashion retailer will occupy a sales area of more than 4,000 m² of
retail selling space split over two levels. To accommodate Primark, the
site will undergo major structural refurbishment that will start in the
fourth quarter of 2018.
Its arrival is in line with Carmila's strategy of bolstering the local
leadership of its centres and generating value by improving their
commercial attractiveness. Since this centre was purchased from
Unibail-Rodamco in 2014, Carmila has reinvented the site's merchandising
plan and deployed its unique digital marketing strategy, endowing the
centre with a commercial attractiveness which has turned it into the
region's leading shopping destination. Cité Europe has thus undergone a
major commercial renewal programme: 43 lease agreements have been signed
since the acquisition. A number of national and international brands –
such as VIB’s, Pandora, Søstrene Grene, Levis and Undiz – have been
added to the centre's list of stores, together with a selection of
powerful local leading franchisees, in line with Carmila’s commercial
strategy. At the same time, a number of new outlets will open in the
Cité Gourmande (notably Steak’n’Shake), which will be restructured so it
is directly connected to the cinema, simplifying the customers journey.
This will reinforce footfall and commercial attractiveness.
Featuring 120 stores and 15 restaurants alongside a Carrefour
hypermarket and a 12-screen Gaumont cinema, the centre welcomes more
than 6 million visitors per year. With the opening of Primark, Carmila
is marking a new major milestone in the restructuring of this leading
regional shopping centre.
For more information about the shopping centre, visit cite-europe.com.
About Carmila
Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in
order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour
stores in France, Spain and Italy. As of 30 June 2018, Its portfolio
consists of 214 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, mostly
leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.3 bn.
Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the
expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital
marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio
management.
Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the
ticker CARM and benefits from the “SIIC” real estate investment trust
(REIT) tax status.
On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real
Estate (EMEA Region) indices.
About Primark
Primark operates 360 stores in eleven countries: Republic of Ireland,
the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria,
France, the US and Italy; and has over 75,000 employees. Primark offers
high quality fashion at value for money prices, put simply, “Amazing
Fashion, Amazing Prices”.
