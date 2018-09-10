Log in
Carmila : is continuing with the transformation of its Cité Europe regional shopping centre (Calais, northern France) and strengthening its commercial attractiveness with Primark

09/10/2018 | 08:31am CEST

Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has just signed its first lease in France with Primark for a location in Cité Europe, the Coquelles regional shopping centre in the Calais urban area (northern France). This signing marks a major milestone in the relaunch of this well-established leading commercial centre, which began with its acquisition back in 2014.

The fashion retailer will occupy a sales area of more than 4,000 m² of retail selling space split over two levels. To accommodate Primark, the site will undergo major structural refurbishment that will start in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Its arrival is in line with Carmila's strategy of bolstering the local leadership of its centres and generating value by improving their commercial attractiveness. Since this centre was purchased from Unibail-Rodamco in 2014, Carmila has reinvented the site's merchandising plan and deployed its unique digital marketing strategy, endowing the centre with a commercial attractiveness which has turned it into the region's leading shopping destination. Cité Europe has thus undergone a major commercial renewal programme: 43 lease agreements have been signed since the acquisition. A number of national and international brands – such as VIB’s, Pandora, Søstrene Grene, Levis and Undiz – have been added to the centre's list of stores, together with a selection of powerful local leading franchisees, in line with Carmila’s commercial strategy. At the same time, a number of new outlets will open in the Cité Gourmande (notably Steak’n’Shake), which will be restructured so it is directly connected to the cinema, simplifying the customers journey. This will reinforce footfall and commercial attractiveness.

Featuring 120 stores and 15 restaurants alongside a Carrefour hypermarket and a 12-screen Gaumont cinema, the centre welcomes more than 6 million visitors per year. With the opening of Primark, Carmila is marking a new major milestone in the restructuring of this leading regional shopping centre.

For more information about the shopping centre, visit cite-europe.com.

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As of 30 June 2018, Its portfolio consists of 214 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.3 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

About Primark

Primark operates 360 stores in eleven countries: Republic of Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, the US and Italy; and has over 75,000 employees. Primark offers high quality fashion at value for money prices, put simply, “Amazing Fashion, Amazing Prices”.

© Business Wire 2018
