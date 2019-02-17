Carnegie Clean Energy : Albany Funding Plan Submitted

ASX Announcement
15 February 2019
Albany Funding Plan Submitted
Carnegie wishes to advise that it has submitted the Albany Wave Energy Project updated Funding Plan to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) for consideration. Carnegie will provide further updates in due course.
For more information:
Jonathan Fiévez
Chief Executive Officer Carnegie Clean Energy Limited +61 8 6168 8400
enquiries@carnegiece.comwww.carnegiece.comwww.northamsolar.com
Disclaimer
Carnegie Clean Energy Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 01:41:03 UTC