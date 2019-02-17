Carnegie Clean Energy : Albany Funding Plan Submitted

ASX Announcement

15 February 2019

Albany Funding Plan Submitted

Carnegie wishes to advise that it has submitted the Albany Wave Energy Project updated Funding Plan to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) for consideration. Carnegie will provide further updates in due course.

