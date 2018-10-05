Log in
Carnegie Clean Energy : Albany Wave Energy Technology Development Project Update

10/05/2018 | 06:28am CEST

ASX Announcement

5 October 2018

ALBANY WAVE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

PROJECT UPDATE

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX: CCE) is pleased to provide an update on the Albany Wave Energy Project.

As per a media statement this morning released from the office of Hon Alannah MacTiernan MLC, Minister for Regional Development; Agriculture and Food; Minister Assisting the Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade, the following general information was released related to the Albany Wave Energy Technology Develoment Project:

  • The State Government has agreed to pay Carnegie Clean Energy the previously negotiated revised first milestone payment of $2.625 million for the Albany wave energy technology development project.

  • The State Government is satisfied that Carnegie has commenced site development activities and design works, and has complied with its contractual obligations.

  • Carnegie Clean Energy is required to provide a detailed funding plan and the Company will be given nine weeks to complete this plan.

  • Upon receipt of the plan, the State Government will then assess whether the company has the financial capability, in an altered Federal R&D tax incentive environment, to complete the project.

The release further stated comments attributed to Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

  • The Federal Government's proposal to change R&D tax incentives, contained in their 2018-19 Budget, has threatened the bottom line of several Western Australian companies - from renewable energy to tech metals.

  • These changes emerged after the State Government signed the funding agreement for the Albany wave energy technology development project.

  • Given the circumstances surrounding the Federal R&D changes, the State Government is committed to protecting its investment and building safeguards in the project to minimise financial exposure.

  • We are committed to renewable energy research and development in the Great Southern, to drive jobs and economic benefits for the region.

  • This project has the potential to advance wave energy technology that otherwise would have been developed overseas.

About Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property. Carnegie recently announced the merger of its battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Energy Made Clean (EMC) with ASX-listed Tag Pacific. Subject to the completion of this transaction, Carnegie shareholders will receive shares in Tag Pacific, to be renamed MPower. MPower will be a leading microgrid, renewables and battery storage specialist in Australia and across the region.

For more information:

Jonathan Fiévez

Chief Executive Officer Carnegie Clean Energy Limited +61 8 6168 8400 enquiries@carnegiece.comwww.carnegiece.com

Disclaimer

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:27:04 UTC
