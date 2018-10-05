Carnegie Clean Energy : Albany Wave Energy Technology Development Project Update

ASX Announcement
5 October 2018
ALBANY WAVE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
PROJECT UPDATE
Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX: CCE) is pleased to provide an update on the Albany Wave Energy Project.
As per a media statement this morning released from the office of Hon Alannah MacTiernan MLC, Minister for Regional Development; Agriculture and Food; Minister Assisting the Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade, the following general information was released related to the Albany Wave Energy Technology Develoment Project:
• The State Government has agreed to pay Carnegie Clean Energy the previously negotiated revised first milestone payment of $2.625 million for the Albany wave energy technology development project.
• The State Government is satisfied that Carnegie has commenced site development activities and design works, and has complied with its contractual obligations.
• Carnegie Clean Energy is required to provide a detailed funding plan and the Company will be given nine weeks to complete this plan.
• Upon receipt of the plan, the State Government will then assess whether the company has the financial capability, in an altered Federal R&D tax incentive environment, to complete the project.
The release further stated comments attributed to Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan:
• The Federal Government's proposal to change R&D tax incentives, contained in their 2018-19 Budget, has threatened the bottom line of several Western Australian companies - from renewable energy to tech metals.
• These changes emerged after the State Government signed the funding agreement for the Albany wave energy technology development project.
• Given the circumstances surrounding the Federal R&D changes, the State Government is committed to protecting its investment and building safeguards in the project to minimise financial exposure.
• We are committed to renewable energy research and development in the Great Southern, to drive jobs and economic benefits for the region.
• This project has the potential to advance wave energy technology that otherwise would have been developed overseas.
