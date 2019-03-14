Carnegie Clean Energy : Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

ASX Announcement
15 March 2019
Carnegie Clean Energy Limited ACN 009 237 736 ('the Company')
ASX: CCE
Appointment of Voluntary Administrators
Notice is hereby given that Richard Tucker and John Bumbak of KordaMentha Restructuring were appointed as voluntary administrators of the Company and certain subsidiaries (as set out below) on 14 March 2019, pursuant to Section 436A of the Corporations Act 2001. This includes a concurrent appointment over the following businesses which are 100% owned by the Company:
The administrators are in discussions with key stakeholders to secure funding to allow the Company to continue to trade whilst the administrators pursue a recapitalisation of the Company via a Deed of Company Arrangement ('DOCA').
A further update in respect of the funding arrangements and potential recapitalisation proposal will be released to the market in the coming days.
The contact details of the voluntary administrators are:
KordaMentha
Level 10, 40 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Tel: +61 8 9220 9333 Fax: +61 8 9220 9399
Media enquiries
Michael Smith - msmith@insidepr.com.au or 0411 055 306
About KordaMentha Restructuring
KordaMentha Restructuring is the distressed business division of KordaMentha, an advisory and investment firm that helps clients to grow, protect and recover value.
KordaMentha Pty Ltd ACN 100 169 391
kordamentha.com
Standards Legislation
KordaMentha Restructuring works with companies in financial distress - to restructure and to stabilise the business or to recover value on behalf of stakeholders. They have over 170 professional staff with diverse backgrounds and deep experience from accounting and agriculture to mining and real estate.
