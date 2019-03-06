Carnegie Clean Energy : Company Update

ASX Announcement

6th March 2019

COMPANY UPDATE

Trading in Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX: CCE) is currently suspended as a result of not meeting the February 28 deadline for lodgement of the Interim Half Year Financial Report. This report was lodged on 6 March 2019.

The Company will remain in suspension pending an announcement regarding a strategic review of the Company's operations including the Energy Made Clean business and a fundraising initiative.

The Company anticipates the suspension to last until commencement of trading Wednesday 13 March 2019.

About Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property and is also the 100% owner of Australian battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Energy Made Clean (EMC). EMC specialises in the delivery of mixed renewable energy microgrid projects to islands and remote fringe of grid communities.

