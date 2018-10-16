Log in
Carnegie Clean Energy : EMC-MPower Transaction Update

10/16/2018 | 09:38am CEST

16 October 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

EMC-MPOWER TRANSACTION UPDATE

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (Carnegie) is pleased to advise that it has reached indicative commercial terms with Tag Pacific Limited (TAG) for renegotiation in respect to the Share Purchase Agreement with TAG.

Carnegie and TAG are currently negotiating documentation to finalise these indicative terms, with such documentation required to be completed not later than Tuesday 23 October 2018, otherwise the transaction will automatically terminate.

Shareholders are reminded that the transaction remains incomplete and the Company will further update shareholders in due course.

For more information:

Terry Stinson Chairman

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited +61 8 6168 8400 enquiries@carnegiece.comwww.carnegiece.com

Disclaimer

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:37:02 UTC
