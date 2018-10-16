Carnegie Clean Energy : EMC-MPower Transaction Update

16 October 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

EMC-MPOWER TRANSACTION UPDATE

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (Carnegie) is pleased to advise that it has reached indicative commercial terms with Tag Pacific Limited (TAG) for renegotiation in respect to the Share Purchase Agreement with TAG.

Carnegie and TAG are currently negotiating documentation to finalise these indicative terms, with such documentation required to be completed not later than Tuesday 23 October 2018, otherwise the transaction will automatically terminate.

Shareholders are reminded that the transaction remains incomplete and the Company will further update shareholders in due course.

