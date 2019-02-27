Carnegie Clean Energy : Enel Green Power visits Carnegie to advance CETO collaboration

ASX Announcement

28 February 2019

Enel Green Power visits Carnegie to advance CETO collaboration

Over the past week, Carnegie was delighted to host Enel Green Power for an intensive week of knowledge sharing and collaboration in Western Australia. Enel Green Power (EGP), Enel Group's business line dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, is a global leader in the green energy sector managing around 43 GW of generation capacity, similar to Australia's total capacity. As previously announced, EGP is collaborating with Carnegie on the development of the CETO wave energy technology through a Collaboration Agreement signed last year. Under the agreement, EGP will contribute €1m towards the development of CETO through a series of activities. EGP's Head of Marine Innovation and another Marine Innovation team member flew in from Italy and joined the Country Manager for Enel Green Power Australia, based in Sydney, to meet with Carnegie's CETO team and visit the site of the Albany Wave Energy Project.

EGP spent several days working closely with Carnegie's CETO team in Fremantle, touring Carnegie's private wave energy research facility in North Fremantle and visiting Garden Island to see the site of the previous CETO 3 and Perth Wave Energy Project and tour the recently commissioned Garden Island solar-battery Microgrid.

Enel Green Power visiting Carnegie's Fremantle research facility

In addition, EGP spent time in Albany including visits to the onshore site of the Albany Wave Energy

Project as well as the Albany port, the anticipated assembly, deployment and operations base for the Project.

Enel Green Power representatives with the Wave Energy Research Centre Manager (left) and overlooking the Albany Wave Energy Project site (right)

Whilst in Albany, Carnegie brought EGP to meet with the City of Albany, Great Southern Development

Commission and the Wave Energy Research Centre. In addition to working closely with Carnegie, EGP is representing the perspective of large industry in the Wave Energy Research Centre's Advisory

Committee.

Enel Green Power representatives and Carnegie's CEO with the Wave Energy Research Centre building (under refurbishment) in the background.

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property and is also 100% owner of Australian battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Energy Made Clean (EMC). EMC specialises in the delivery of mixed renewable energy microgrid projects to islands and remote and fringe of grid communities.

