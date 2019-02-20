Carnegie Clean Energy : Garden Island Microgrid Commissioning Complete

ASX Announcement

21 February 2019

Garden Island Microgrid Commissioning Complete

Carnegie Clean Energy (ASX:CCE) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the Garden Island Microgrid (GIMG) Project. The Garden Island Microgrid is a 2MW Solar PV and 2MW/0.5MWh Battery Energy Storage System built by Carnegie on HMAS Stirling, Australia's largest naval base, located on Garden Island, Western Australia.

During the commissioning phase, the system sent renewable power to the base network and has already shown its ability to deliver a reduction in Garden Island's peak load. With commissioning complete, the system will shortly commence commercial operations upon receipt of the 'Approval to

Operate'. Under Carnegie's Power Supply Agreement, Department of Defence will purchase the power produced by the Project.

Garden Island Microgrid Project

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property and is also 100% owner of Australian battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Energy Made Clean (EMC). EMC specialises in the delivery of mixed renewable energy microgrid projects to islands and remote and fringe of grid communities.

About ARENA

The Garden Island Microgrid Project is supported by $2.5m of ARENA funding. ARENA's funding package for the

Project is comprised of $700,000 grant funding and $1.8 million of convertible note funding. ARENA was established by the Australian Government to make renewable energy technologies more affordable and increase the supply of renewable energy in Australia. Through the provision of funding coupled with deep commercial and technical expertise, ARENA provides the support needed to accelerate the development of promising new solutions towards commercialisation. ARENA invests in renewable energy projects across the innovation chain and is committed to sharing knowledge and lessons learned from its portfolio of projects and information about renewable energy. ARENA always looks for at least matched funding from the projects it supports and to date has committed $1.1 billion in funding to more than 270 projects. For more information, visitwww.arena.gov.au.

