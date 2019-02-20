Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carnegie Clean Energy : Garden Island Microgrid Commissioning Complete

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:31pm EST

ASX Announcement

21 February 2019

Garden Island Microgrid Commissioning Complete

Carnegie Clean Energy (ASX:CCE) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the Garden Island Microgrid (GIMG) Project. The Garden Island Microgrid is a 2MW Solar PV and 2MW/0.5MWh Battery Energy Storage System built by Carnegie on HMAS Stirling, Australia's largest naval base, located on Garden Island, Western Australia.

During the commissioning phase, the system sent renewable power to the base network and has already shown its ability to deliver a reduction in Garden Island's peak load. With commissioning complete, the system will shortly commence commercial operations upon receipt of the 'Approval to

Operate'. Under Carnegie's Power Supply Agreement, Department of Defence will purchase the power produced by the Project.

Garden Island Microgrid Project

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property and is also 100% owner of Australian battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Energy Made Clean (EMC). EMC specialises in the delivery of mixed renewable energy microgrid projects to islands and remote and fringe of grid communities.

About ARENA

The Garden Island Microgrid Project is supported by $2.5m of ARENA funding. ARENA's funding package for the

Project is comprised of $700,000 grant funding and $1.8 million of convertible note funding. ARENA was established by the Australian Government to make renewable energy technologies more affordable and increase the supply of renewable energy in Australia. Through the provision of funding coupled with deep commercial and technical expertise, ARENA provides the support needed to accelerate the development of promising new solutions towards commercialisation. ARENA invests in renewable energy projects across the innovation chain and is committed to sharing knowledge and lessons learned from its portfolio of projects and information about renewable energy. ARENA always looks for at least matched funding from the projects it supports and to date has committed $1.1 billion in funding to more than 270 projects. For more information, visitwww.arena.gov.au.

For more information:

Jonathan Fiévez

Chief Executive Officer Carnegie Clean Energy Limited +61 8 6168 8400

enquiries@carnegiece.comwww.carnegiece.comwww.northamsolar.com

Disclaimer

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:47pNew Details of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in Court Testimony
DJ
08:46pAllied Universal to Receive Major Investment from CDPQ
GL
08:41pVIPSHOP : Investor Presentation
PU
08:38pLENOVO : PC maker Lenovo returns to profit in third-quarter on strong performance across business groups
RE
08:36pSTOCKLAND : supports flood relief efforts in Townsville
PU
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates CWN as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates FMG as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pCARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY : Garden Island Microgrid Commissioning Complete
PU
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates SXY as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdog
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
3Oil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G at nearly $2,000
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : DOJ, SEC Subpoena J&J for Talc Safety Information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.