Carnegie Clean Energy : Half Year Report 2019

5 March 2019

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX: CCE) hereby provides the Appendix 4D - Half Year Report. In summary, the Company has reported a loss of $45.0 million which is largely attributable to a write down in the carrying value of intellectual property.

The half-yearly financials, lodged today, provide additional detail around the asset valuation adjustments. Lodgement of the Financial Report was late due to additional work required in the impairment of assets, changes to the disclosures regarding ownership structures and a new finance and management team. Supporting papers for these, and other changes to the business, were then discussed and analysed with our auditors in order for them to complete their rigorous review, which added additional time to the process.

Intangibles write down

As a result of the reduction in market capitalisation, caused largely by Energy Made Clean (EMC) business losses, major Shareholder on market share sales and negative media publicity surrounding the Albany Wave Energy Project Grant Funding, the Board has taken the opportunity to reduce the carrying value of Intangible Assets to be more in line with the Market Capitalisation of the Company and be consistent with prevailing accounting standards. Intangible Assets have been written down at 31 December 2018 to $15 million, resulting in an impairment (write down) of approximately $35 million.

Should the market capitalisation and other impairment indicators such as security of grant funding trend positively, the Company may look to reinstate part or all of the write down at 30 June.

EMC loss

In addition to the write down of Intellectual Property, the Company has recorded a $6 million loss from operations in its solar micro-grid business, EMC.

Carnegie continues to operate the EMC business, albeit for a finite period of time on a substantially reduced cost structure while actively pursuing divestment opportunities for the EMC business and exploring all other options to reduce the cash burn. Potential acquirers are conducting due diligence inquiries through a data room provided by the Company.

Corporate Overheads

During the reporting period, Management actively pursued ways to further reduce overhead costs across Carnegie and the EMC Business to ensure that maximum capital is available for CETO technology development. Since 1 July 2018, corporate overheads reduced by approximately $200,000 per month and head count across the group by 30 employees.

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property and is also 100% owner of Australian battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company EMC. EMC specialises in the delivery of mixed renewable energy microgrid projects to islands and remote and fringe of grid communities.

Name of Entity Carnegie Clean Energy Limited ABN 69 009 237 736 Reporting Period 31 December 2018 Previous Corresponding Reporting Period 31 December 2017

Results for Announcement to the Market

$ Percentage increase / (decrease) over previous corresponding period Revenue from Ordinary activities 2,199,967 (14.91)% Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (45,046,138) (396.19)% Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to members (45,046,138) (396.19)% Dividends (distributions) Amount per security Franked amount per security Final Dividend nil n/a Interim Dividend nil n/a Record date for determining entitlements to the dividends (if any) n/a Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above necessary to enable the figures to be understood: The Company has reported a loss of $45.0 million which is largely attributable to a $35 million impairment write down in the carrying value of intellectual property and a $6 million loss from the operations in its solar micro-grid business, Energy Made Clean. The directors of Carnegie Clean Energy do not intend to declare a dividend as no profit was made during the period ended 31st December 2018. Dividends

Net Tangible Asset Backing

Current Period Previous Corresponding Period Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security (cents per share) 0.04 cent 0.42 cent

Details of Associates and Joint Venture Entities

Name of Entity Percentage Held Share of Net Profit/(Loss) Current Period Previous Period Current Period Previous Period EMC Lendlease Joint Venture 50% 50% - - Energy Made Clean Pty Ltd 100% 100% - -

Audit/Review Status

