Carnegie Clean Energy : Voluntary Suspension Extension Request

ASX Announcement

13 March 2019

Voluntary Suspension Extension Request

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited ('Carnegie') hereby requests an extension to the voluntary suspension from trading on ASX (ASX listing rule 17.2), pending an announcement regarding a strategic review of the Company's operations and a fundraising initiative.

An announcement is expected to be made to the market no later than 19 March 2019.

Carnegie is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

About Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property and is also the 100% owner of Australian battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Energy Made Clean (EMC). EMC specialises in the delivery of mixed renewable energy microgrid projects to islands and remote fringe of grid communities.

