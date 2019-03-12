Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carnegie Clean Energy : Voluntary Suspension Extension Request

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

ASX Announcement

13 March 2019

Voluntary Suspension Extension Request

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited ('Carnegie') hereby requests an extension to the voluntary suspension from trading on ASX (ASX listing rule 17.2), pending an announcement regarding a strategic review of the Company's operations and a fundraising initiative.

An announcement is expected to be made to the market no later than 19 March 2019.

Carnegie is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

About Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX-listed (ASX: CCE) wave energy technology developer and solar/battery microgrid project developer. Carnegie is the 100% owner and developer of the CETO Wave Energy Technology intellectual property and is also the 100% owner of Australian battery/solar microgrid Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Energy Made Clean (EMC). EMC specialises in the delivery of mixed renewable energy microgrid projects to islands and remote fringe of grid communities.

For more information:

Jonathan Fiévez

Chief Executive Officer Carnegie Clean Energy Limited +61 8 6168 8400

enquiries@carnegiece.comwww.carnegiece.com

Disclaimer

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24p7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:23pWEST WITS MINING : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
09:23pWEST WITS MINING : JV & Farm In Agreement with FAU to advance Tambina Project
PU
09:23pBB&T : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
09:19pBOEING : South American nations evaluating shutting airspace to Boeing 737 MAX - Telam news agency
RE
09:18pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Women at the heart of Renova's resettlement
PU
09:14pOil firms as Saudis trim exports, U.S. output forecast reduced
RE
09:13pBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : – Repositioning of 2018 – approximately 20% of the portfolio affected
PU
09:12pUber hires more IPO underwriters as it prepares to go public - sources
RE
09:11pU.S. Congress invites pharmacy benefit managers to third drug pricing hearing
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY : Airlines turn to other jets to weather Boeing 737 MAX storm
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.