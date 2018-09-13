Carnegie Learning : Expands ELA Portfolio through EMC School’s Acquisition of Mondo Publishing

Carnegie Learning’s EMC School (EMC) division, a leading provider of
digital and blended literacy solutions, today announced its acquisition
of Mondo Publishing, a company celebrated for its K-5 literacy resources
and professional learning services. With the addition of Mondo, EMC is
realizing its goal of providing a comprehensive K-12 English language
arts collection.
“Mondo’s values align perfectly with Carnegie Learning’s, as both
companies share an unwavering faith in teaching and the potential of all
students,” said Mick Demakos, division president at EMC. “In addition to
continuing to offer the ELA collections Mondo’s customers have come to
love, we’ll be expanding its digital offerings through EMC School’s
Mirrors & Windows environment, eventually delivering a comprehensive
K-12 ELA experience through our immersive Passport® platform.
More immediately, we can serve teachers and students in the elementary
grades with a fully integrated and articulated literacy program, with
both English and Spanish collections.”
Founded in 1986 by educator-turned-entrepreneur and CEO Mark Vineis,
Mondo was born from a simple idea: that all children can achieve high
standards given sufficient opportunity, and that well- supported
teachers hold the key.
“We looked for a partner with a leading learning technology platform to
pivot Mondo’s quality literacy resources to a significant digital
footprint,” said Vineis. “With EMC School and Carnegie Learning, we
found an innovative digital learning platform and a team that shared our
passion for questioning assumptions around how an education company can
foster educator success.”
Mondo’s leveled reading collections and rich content enhance learning
for any K-5 reading curriculum and its high-quality books resonate with
young students. While other publishers have looked for ways to offer
fewer choices, Mondo continues to provide rich, culturally diverse books
in varied trim sizes and shapes that respect student individuality. In
addition, Mondo offers customized, ongoing professional learning that
goes far beyond ensuring optimal implementation of its resources, but
supports teachers and administrators to deepen their understanding of
best instructional practices in literacy.
EMC is excited to feature the newly released, popular Who's Doing the
Work? Guided Reading Book Collections selected and written by Jan
Burkins & Kim Yaris. Each collection serves a range of reading levels
and matches the engaging topics and instructional goals for each of the
three lessons for every grade. Books follow criteria that include
complexity, accessibility, engagement, representation of people and
relevance. Mondo’s products will continue to be available through
Mondo’s website.
“We are at a critical pivot point in elementary literacy education,
where technology can be more than just digital assessment and student
practice,” said Vineis. “As part of Carnegie Learning, Mondo’s
high-quality teacher and student print resources will be available in a
dynamic digital platform. Building on Carnegie Learning’s AI-powered
tutoring technology, our intent is to re- imagine the role of adaptive
learning technology in elementary literacy instruction and intervention.”
The acquisition of Mondo represents EMC School’s second acquisition this
year. In February, EMC acquired Zulama, an award-winning education
technology company producing innovative digital programs for computer
literacy in middle and high school.
With ongoing investment from CIP Capital, Carnegie Learning will
continue to challenge the status quo in K-16 learning, aggressively
pursuing targeted investments in products, services, technology,
acquisitions, and research to better empower teachers and students.
Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips represented the shareholders of Mondo
Publishing in its sale.
ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING
Carnegie Learning is a comprehensive, dynamic and progressive learning
technology company. Advocating a belief in teaching and determination to
help students develop as learners and thinkers, Carnegie Learning is
seeking to re-define the role of technology across the K-16 landscape.
Its mathematics and STEM division delivers research-proven mathematics
curriculum and the MATHia® platform for grades 6-12,
developmental math support for 2- and 4-year colleges, project-based
digital solutions for STEM, and best-in-class K-12 professional learning
services. Its EMC School division offers blended learning solutions for
world languages, literature, language arts, and computer science, while
its Paradigm Education Solutions and JIST Career Solutions divisions
deliver print and digital resources for career development, including
computer technology, health careers, accounting and business technology.
For more information please visit: www.carnegielearning.com,
www.emcp.com,
www.paradigmeducation.com,
and www.jist.com.
ABOUT EMC SCHOOL
EMC School, a division of Carnegie Learning, is a recognized leader in
language learning solutions. Founded in 1954, EMC offers core
instructional solutions and materials, supplements, and assessments for
the K-12 market, delivering blended learning for world languages,
literature and language arts, and computer science. Its innovative
digital learning environment, Passport, was launched in 2014 and has
achieved significant market adoptions due to its engaging student
interface and easy-to- use teacher tools. For more information please
visit: www.emcp.com.
ABOUT MONDO PUBLISHING
Since 1986, Mondo (meaning “world” in Italian) has been providing
ongoing professional learning services and developing high-quality
literacy resources for K-5 classrooms. Mondo’s extensive literacy
offerings combine modular, flexible resources and support for teachers,
with authentic, diverse, and engaging books that students love to read.
Mondo is committed to helping teachers differentiate literacy
instruction and encouraging their students to develop into literate
learners who can comprehend, communicate, and contribute to their world.
When we empower students to become analytical readers and writers, their
future is a world of endless possibilities. For more information, visit www.mondopub.com.
ABOUT CIP CAPITAL
CIP Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing
in growth-oriented, middle- market companies across the Business
Information and Technology-Enabled Services sectors in North America.
The fund seeks to invest in proven, profitable businesses that provide
their customer bases with critical information, data-driven insights,
and value- added outsourced services. CIP Capital targets investments in
sectors including business services, marketing services, and knowledge
services. Carnegie Learning represents CIP Capital’s third platform in
the Knowledge Services market. For more information please visit: www.cip-capital.com.
