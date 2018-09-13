Carnegie Learning : Expands ELA Portfolio through EMC School’s Acquisition of Mondo Publishing

Signifies company’s entry into K-5 and commitment to delivering print, digital, and blended literacy learning solutions across the K-12 spectrum

Carnegie Learning’s EMC School (EMC) division, a leading provider of digital and blended literacy solutions, today announced its acquisition of Mondo Publishing, a company celebrated for its K-5 literacy resources and professional learning services. With the addition of Mondo, EMC is realizing its goal of providing a comprehensive K-12 English language arts collection.

“Mondo’s values align perfectly with Carnegie Learning’s, as both companies share an unwavering faith in teaching and the potential of all students,” said Mick Demakos, division president at EMC. “In addition to continuing to offer the ELA collections Mondo’s customers have come to love, we’ll be expanding its digital offerings through EMC School’s Mirrors & Windows environment, eventually delivering a comprehensive K-12 ELA experience through our immersive Passport® platform. More immediately, we can serve teachers and students in the elementary grades with a fully integrated and articulated literacy program, with both English and Spanish collections.”

Founded in 1986 by educator-turned-entrepreneur and CEO Mark Vineis, Mondo was born from a simple idea: that all children can achieve high standards given sufficient opportunity, and that well- supported teachers hold the key.

“We looked for a partner with a leading learning technology platform to pivot Mondo’s quality literacy resources to a significant digital footprint,” said Vineis. “With EMC School and Carnegie Learning, we found an innovative digital learning platform and a team that shared our passion for questioning assumptions around how an education company can foster educator success.”

Mondo’s leveled reading collections and rich content enhance learning for any K-5 reading curriculum and its high-quality books resonate with young students. While other publishers have looked for ways to offer fewer choices, Mondo continues to provide rich, culturally diverse books in varied trim sizes and shapes that respect student individuality. In addition, Mondo offers customized, ongoing professional learning that goes far beyond ensuring optimal implementation of its resources, but supports teachers and administrators to deepen their understanding of best instructional practices in literacy.

EMC is excited to feature the newly released, popular Who's Doing the Work? Guided Reading Book Collections selected and written by Jan Burkins & Kim Yaris. Each collection serves a range of reading levels and matches the engaging topics and instructional goals for each of the three lessons for every grade. Books follow criteria that include complexity, accessibility, engagement, representation of people and relevance. Mondo’s products will continue to be available through Mondo’s website.

“We are at a critical pivot point in elementary literacy education, where technology can be more than just digital assessment and student practice,” said Vineis. “As part of Carnegie Learning, Mondo’s high-quality teacher and student print resources will be available in a dynamic digital platform. Building on Carnegie Learning’s AI-powered tutoring technology, our intent is to re- imagine the role of adaptive learning technology in elementary literacy instruction and intervention.”

The acquisition of Mondo represents EMC School’s second acquisition this year. In February, EMC acquired Zulama, an award-winning education technology company producing innovative digital programs for computer literacy in middle and high school.

With ongoing investment from CIP Capital, Carnegie Learning will continue to challenge the status quo in K-16 learning, aggressively pursuing targeted investments in products, services, technology, acquisitions, and research to better empower teachers and students.

Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips represented the shareholders of Mondo Publishing in its sale.

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING

Carnegie Learning is a comprehensive, dynamic and progressive learning technology company. Advocating a belief in teaching and determination to help students develop as learners and thinkers, Carnegie Learning is seeking to re-define the role of technology across the K-16 landscape. Its mathematics and STEM division delivers research-proven mathematics curriculum and the MATHia® platform for grades 6-12, developmental math support for 2- and 4-year colleges, project-based digital solutions for STEM, and best-in-class K-12 professional learning services. Its EMC School division offers blended learning solutions for world languages, literature, language arts, and computer science, while its Paradigm Education Solutions and JIST Career Solutions divisions deliver print and digital resources for career development, including computer technology, health careers, accounting and business technology. For more information please visit: www.carnegielearning.com, www.emcp.com, www.paradigmeducation.com, and www.jist.com.

ABOUT EMC SCHOOL

EMC School, a division of Carnegie Learning, is a recognized leader in language learning solutions. Founded in 1954, EMC offers core instructional solutions and materials, supplements, and assessments for the K-12 market, delivering blended learning for world languages, literature and language arts, and computer science. Its innovative digital learning environment, Passport, was launched in 2014 and has achieved significant market adoptions due to its engaging student interface and easy-to- use teacher tools. For more information please visit: www.emcp.com.

ABOUT MONDO PUBLISHING

Since 1986, Mondo (meaning “world” in Italian) has been providing ongoing professional learning services and developing high-quality literacy resources for K-5 classrooms. Mondo’s extensive literacy offerings combine modular, flexible resources and support for teachers, with authentic, diverse, and engaging books that students love to read. Mondo is committed to helping teachers differentiate literacy instruction and encouraging their students to develop into literate learners who can comprehend, communicate, and contribute to their world. When we empower students to become analytical readers and writers, their future is a world of endless possibilities. For more information, visit www.mondopub.com.

ABOUT CIP CAPITAL

CIP Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented, middle- market companies across the Business Information and Technology-Enabled Services sectors in North America. The fund seeks to invest in proven, profitable businesses that provide their customer bases with critical information, data-driven insights, and value- added outsourced services. CIP Capital targets investments in sectors including business services, marketing services, and knowledge services. Carnegie Learning represents CIP Capital’s third platform in the Knowledge Services market. For more information please visit: www.cip-capital.com.

