Carnegie Learning Releases All-New Math and Computer Science Products for Back-to-School

New products are intentionally designed to raise the bar in STEM
learning for the 2018-19 school year
Carnegie Learning, Inc., a comprehensive, dynamic and progressive K-16
learning technology company, today officially announced a new set of
product releases that provide even more support to STEM teachers and
students. “As a company, our goal is to help teachers and leaders do
what they do best—enrich students’ lives,” says Barry Malkin, President
and CEO of Carnegie Learning. “Our team has spent the last year working
with educators around the country to bring the next generation of our
research-proven math resources to classrooms in time for the new school
year. We’re also thrilled to introduce the world to Proto, a
Project-Based Learning curriculum that delivers robust coding and
computer science learning, even if teachers have little or no computer
science experience.”
Here are some of the new math and computer science products that
Carnegie Learning has released to support teachers and students this
year:
MATHia®
Already built on a foundation of powerful artificial intelligence and
cognitive science research and winner of the 2018 Tech Edvocate Award
for Best
Math App or Tool, Carnegie Learning has incorporated user feedback
to make MATHia even easier to use for every grade 6-12 student:
-
On top of having a brand-new look and streamlined user experience,
there is now additional just-in-time support for students.
-
The teacher experience has been dramatically improved. Setting up
classes has never been easier or faster, and pacing guidance (based on
the content that’s been assigned) is built right into the Teachers
Toolkit.
-
An all-new text-to-speech feature reads math to students the way a
math teacher would, which is particularly helpful for ELL students and
struggling readers. It even allows students to choose the voice of the
reader—including a Spanish accent for Spanish speakers—and play,
pause, or stop the narration at their convenience.
-
Finally, not only does MATHia have brand new sequences aligned to the
new high school textbooks (see below), but it also has a new financial
literacy course to help prepare students for math in the real world.
-
Learn more about MATHia at: https://www.carnegielearning.com/products/software-platform/mathia-learning-software/
Carnegie Learning’s Blended High School Math Solution
Carnegie Learning, with its top-scoring
EdReports blended Middle
School Math Solution, has completed a comprehensive re-write of its
high school materials to support a full 180 days of blended learning
instruction. With the new Solution:
-
Students learn together in a group setting with the streamlined
consumable textbook and learn individually with the all-new MATHia
experience. The Student Edition of the textbook includes a one-page
summary of each topic for parents to help them understand what their
children are learning, how they are learning it, why it is important,
and how they can help. These summaries make the school-to-home
connection even stronger and empower parents and guardians to support
their child's learning.
-
Teachers will enjoy the detailed facilitation notes, differentiation
strategies, and ELL tips built right into the lessons. The
complementary Teachers Implementation Guide is designed to be easy to
use and fully supportive of teachers. It includes suggestions for
pacing, grouping students, and other resources to support
collaborative learning. The mathematical content has also been
reorganized to better align with standard and assessment documents.
-
Learn more about the all-new High School Math Solution at: https://www.carnegielearning.com/products/blended-solution/high-school-math/
Proto™, Carnegie Learning’s New Project-Based Computer Science
Curriculum
ISTE listed computational thinking as one of the top edtech trends to
watch this year1, and with good reason—computational thinking
skills prepare students to solve real, complex problems beyond the
classroom. Formerly known as Globaloria, Proto teaches students these
skills through coding, website development, and game design.
-
Students can design and develop games, websites, mobile apps and more
while learning how to ideate, test, revise, re-test, and launch
projects that are completely theirs from start to finish.
-
Proto has an engaging new look that is user-friendly for both teachers
and students.
-
Teachers do not need a computer science background to use Proto
because it guides the student learning experience through video
tutorials, step-by-step instructions and examples.
-
Get to know Proto at: https://www.carnegielearning.com/products/software-platform/proto-learning-software/
For more information about all of Carnegie Learning’s math and computer
science updates, visit https://discover.carnegielearning.com/the-year-of-you.html.
For more information on Carnegie Learning’s unique approach to
transforming math and computer science learning, visit www.carnegielearning.com.
ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.
Carnegie Learning is a comprehensive, dynamic and progressive learning
technology company. Advocating a belief in teaching and determination to
help students develop as learners and thinkers, Carnegie Learning is
seeking to re-define the role of technology across the K-16 landscape.
Its mathematics and STEM division delivers research-proven mathematics
curriculum and the MATHia® platform for grades 6-12,
developmental math support for 2- and 4-year colleges, project-based
digital solutions for STEM, and best-in-class K-12 professional learning
services. Its EMC School division offers blended learning solutions for
world languages, literature, language arts, and computer science, while
its Paradigm Education Solutions and JIST Career Solutions divisions
deliver print and digital resources for career development, including
computer technology, health careers, accounting and business technology.
For more information please visit: www.carnegielearning.com,
www.emcp.com,
www.paradigmeducation.com,
and www.jist.com.
1https://www.iste.org/explore/articleDetail?articleid=674
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005074/en/