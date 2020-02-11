Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Carney speaks to UK lawmakers on low rates, investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:32am EST

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney spoke to lawmakers in the upper house of Britain's parliament on Tuesday, little more than a month before his scheduled departure from the central bank.

Here are highlights of Carney's comments to the House of Lords' Economic Affairs Committee.

ON LOW INTEREST RATES

"We would expect that interest rates are going to be relatively low for a period of time, the foreseeable future, and that adjustments to rates will be relatively modest, or certainly upward adjustments to interest rates we would expect to be relatively modest."

ON INVESTMENT BOOST TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

"This is an environment in which, yes, the right infrastructure, the right corporate investment projects make sense and will be necessary in order to ultimately get us out of this situation."

ON THE BUDGET

"I would note that there is going to be a budget on March 11 and it's possible that it will not be an austerity budget.

"The committee would have to take into account the stimulus that was potentially provided there in a future decision."

ON PRODUCTIVITY AND BREXIT

"The judgement on productivity is more of the same in effect.

"The lack of investment in recent years and the prospect of some reorganisation of this economy as we move to the new relationship with the European Union within 12 months, with the frictions that come with that come some weight on short-term productivity."

ON CORONAVIRUS

"In general the experience has been with pandemics that they can have quite significant impacts but much of it is recovered - not all of it - but much of it is recovered in subsequent quarters."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:45aBLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY : IIROC Trade Resumption - BCFN
AQ
11:42aS.Africa's competition watchdog approves $1.7 bln Pioneer-Pepsico merger
RE
11:38aFrance to be vigilant on British post-Brexit freeports - minister
RE
11:36aBoeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962
RE
11:32aCarney speaks to UK lawmakers on low rates, investment
RE
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Argentina's Aerolineas to add new flights to New York and Madrid - chairman
RE
11:25aFed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
RE
11:22aBoeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962
RE
11:22aFederal Reserve Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak and Risks for Broader Disruptions -- Update
DJ
11:18aWeWork sets hard free cash flow, revenue targets as part of five-year plan
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group