Carolina Financial : 3 Tools to Help Tackle the Costs of College

For those looking to better themselves and their future prospects by pursuing a college degree, one of the biggest hurdles to achieving their goals is also one of the most common - the costs. Not only has the price of college tuition been steadily rising for decades, with the average tuition at public universities in the United States nearly quadrupling between 1980 and 2014, but other expenses can also add up quickly, including fees, room and board, books, and other general cost-of-living expenditures.

But there's good news - and good reason to set aside the intimidation that college costs can present. Maybe you're just getting started with your college savings and have time on your side, or perhaps you have been setting money aside for years and are concerned about previously unaccounted-for expenses like food, lodging and books. Either way, with a solid game plan, you can overcome the costs that stand between you and the expanded opportunities that higher education can bring.



Consider these three tips for putting yourself on the road to success when it comes to covering college costs:

Seek out scholarships. Beyond the various scholarships that individual colleges offer for students who attend their schools, there are thousands of scholarships available nationwide to students who excel in academics, athletics and extracurricular activities - and all together they award billions of dollars for college expenses annually. Even better, the scholarships essentially offer free money to students that doesn't have to be paid back. Two good resources for tracking down scholarships for which you might be eligible: the College Board's Scholarship Search website (brought to you by the nonprofit behind the SAT standardized test that's widely administered for college admissions) and Sallie Mae's Scholarship Search tool. (Originally set up as a government entity charged with servicing federal education loans, it's now a private company - but still serves as the nation's largest student-loan originator.) And, don't forget to check with local civic organizations that may offer scholarships. Possible civic organizations in your community to reach out to include, The Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, and American Legion Clubs.

Apply for student loans. Student loans offer college students access to the money needed to pursue their degrees, typically with substantially lower interest rates than those available for typical consumer loans, and often with payback requirements deferred until after the student has completed school. In the U.S., there are two primary types of student loans - U.S. government-sponsored federal loans, and private student loans, which are offered by private-sector financial institutions. Because they typically offer much lower interest rates and defer interest charges and payment requirements until after a student's education is complete, federal loans are generally a much more appealing option for students than are private loans. A great place to start in the search for federal student loans is the studentloans.gov website administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

Put money away for expenses. Of course, the most traditional way to cover college tuition and other higher education-related expenses is to start saving, and to begin doing so as early as possible. One option for college savings that has grown more popular in recent years is the 529 plan, which in most states offers substantial tax incentives - including tax-deferred growth, tax deductions and tax-free withdrawals - for money that is used to cover educational expenses. Another good way to start saving money for college is to start a savings account and begin making regular (and realistic) contributions to the fund. Another smart practice is to regularly deposit financial windfalls such as tax returns and bonuses to your savings account.

At CresCom Bank, our Personal Savings accounts include a range of interest-bearing options that offer personalized service and a long list of available features, so you can find the option that best fits your needs. (And when your college days begin, our Nice Checking accounts offer an easy way to handle all of your education-related expenses, all without having to maintain a minimum balance and without monthly maintenance fees for students age 23 and under.)

Need more tips on great ways to save for college? Check out our '4 Ways to Save for and Pay for College Tuition ' blog article.