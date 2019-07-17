Carolina Financial : 4 Things to Consider When Buying — and Financing — a New Car

When shopping for a car, consumers typically have lots of different things on their minds. Of course, buyers want to choose the make and model that best fits their needs and personality, with factors such as car style, vehicle capacity, safety ratings, fuel efficiency, trim levels, price, and even paint color all coming into play. And in all the excitement of finding a new set of wheels, it's easy to overlook one of the most important parts of the car-purchase journey, one that will have a recurring impact over the long haul as the car payments are due each month - the financing.

Before reaching the finish line with your new car purchase, consider these four financing-related factors that could save you a significant amount of money on the cost of your next vehicle:



1. Consumer loans

For most of us, or at least those among us without tens of thousands of dollars in cash on hand, buying a new car means taking out an auto loan. When we do this, our lender covers the full purchase price of the vehicle up front, and we agree to repay it in installments over a period of time (typically years) with added interest, a charge incurred for borrowing the money that's usually calculated as a percentage of the total borrowed. While the added interest increases the total price we pay for the vehicle, it allows us to pay for the car in small chunks over time. The loans usually require that we pay a larger sum called a down payment up front, followed by smaller monthly payments.

2. Interest rates

The interest rate offered will be one of the top factors to consider when taking out your loan, as it will have a substantial impact on the total price you pay for your car over the term of the loan. Your quoted interest rates will depend on the current prime interest rate - the rate banks charge preferred customers with good credit ratings to borrow money, which fluctuates nationally over time - and your own credit rating, which is based primarily on your own credit and payment history. Generally, the better your credit rating, the lower the interest rate you will be offered, and the less you'll pay to borrow the money needed to purchase the car.

To ensure you're getting the best deal available to you, it is advisable that you shop the loan around with a few different lenders by calling around and getting quotes on the loan.

3. Bank vs. dealership financing

For most car buyers who take out an auto loan, the lender will be either the auto dealership (via dealership financing) or a direct lender (usually a bank, credit union or other financial institution). Deciding which route is best for you will require doing a bit of the 'shopping around', as the best choice will depend on factors such as your credit rating, and the interest rates and terms you are offered.

As a general rule, direct lenders (like banks) tend to offer better interest rates and terms than dealers do, as there is no middleman involved in the transaction. (Because dealerships usually secure their funding from banks, they often charge what's called a 'dealer reserve' on the loan so that they make money on it - and this can add 2 to 4 percentage points to the interest rate you ultimately pay.)

All that said, the dealerships can sometimes offer terms and rates that banks simply can't match, especially when the automakers themselves are offering promotional rates - which can be as low as 0 percent interest for a designated period of time. The bottom line: To get the best deal, do your homework and shop around for the best rates and terms available for your loan.

4. Affordability

How much car a buyer can afford to spend on a vehicle, of course, varies greatly depending on the buyer's situation, including his or her current income and financial obligations. To determine the best fit for you, do a budget analysis by examining your monthly income vs. your monthly expenses, then determine how high a monthly car payment you're comfortable taking on. (Use our Budgeting Tool to get started creating your budget!) Don't forget to factor in expenses that come with owning your new vehicle, such as fuel, auto insurance, maintenance costs and the like. One useful tool for helping to determine how high of a monthly car payment you can afford is this auto-loan calculator, which loosely estimates monthly payments based on your credit score, the price of the car you're buying, your interest rate, the length of your loan, the value of your trade-in and the amount of your down payment.

