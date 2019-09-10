Carolina Financial : ​3 Big Benefits to Opening a Personal Checking Account

Among everyday Americans, two popular types of bank accounts - checking and savings - are by far the most familiar, largely because they serve the average person's most pressing and consistent financial-services needs. Most American households maintain at least one of these accounts, and as the two often work hand in hand, many households maintain both.

Let's take a closer look at the checking account. Especially for consumers who frequently need to pay bills and require regular access to their money, the checking account is a wildly popular banking choice - and for good reason. Consider these benefits to maintaining a checking account:

1. Convenience:

Checking accounts offer consumers simple, day-to-day access to their money via checks, debit cards, ATMs and in-person withdrawals. Many checking accounts offer features like direct deposit, which gives account holders faster access to their paychecks by having the funds routed directly into their checking accounts. And advanced features like mobile deposit can allow account holders to deposit paper checks by simply photographing and submitting them with their smartphones - eliminating the need to go to the bank to make the deposit. Further, online bill pay enables consumers to pay their bills - all at once, one at a time, or with recurring and automatic payments so that they never miss a due date - all without having to leave home, write a check or even go to the mailbox.

2. Safety:

Of course, one of the top reasons to have any type of bank account is to protect your funds, as carrying around or even hiding away large amounts of cash can leave consumers susceptible to theft or robbery. With a checking account, not only is your money locked away in a bank, but the funds within the account are also insured up to certain limits - the standard is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category - by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). Further, after a bill is paid, a canceled check can serve as a legal document proving that the owed funds were transferred.

3. Credit-building:

Responsible maintenance of a checking account is a great way for a consumer to raise his or her credit score. This is because payment history is the largest single contributor to a person's credit score - and having a checking account (especially one with helpful features like online bill pay) can help account holders get their bills paid easily and on time.

How to choose the right fit for your lifestyle

Partly because checking accounts are so popular, banks often offer them in a wide array of varieties, each of which can cater to a consumer's specific needs. The best fit for a particular person often depends on his or her personal needs and banking habits - so you'll want to examine yours before making your own account choice.

When choosing the right account for yourself, consider and prioritize each of the following account characteristics and how they might affect you, then pick the account type that meets your most important requirements:

Fees: Among the potential fees a checking account can carry are account-maintenance fees (usually charged monthly, sometimes when the account balance fails to exceed a set minimum), ATM fees (typically charged for ATM withdrawals made outside of a certain network of ATM machines), overdraft fees (charged when the bank covers a transaction for which insufficient funds are held in the account), per-check fees (often charged when the number of checks written in a month exceed a pre-set limit) and paper-statement fees (sometimes charged when a consumer prefers to receive paper statement rather than digital statements).

Some checking accounts, such as CresCom Bank's FREEdom Checking, require no minimum balance and charge no maintenance fees, while others can require that a substantial balance be maintained and a monthly fee be charged if other specified requirements aren't met. Ensure that your account of choice features a fee structure that's a fit with your banking habits.

Features: Among the convenient features that many consumers like to have included with their checking accounts are direct deposit, online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking (via an app on their smart devices), mobile deposit, unlimited transactions and unlimited check-writing. Many checking accounts include such features at no charge, while others may charge fees for certain features - or not have the features available at all. Be sure that your account of choice offers any features that you consider must-haves.

Statement type: Some accounts provide eStatements, paper statements or a combination of the two at no charge, while other accounts may charge a fee for account holders to receive one or the other. If you prefer a specific statement type, you'll want to be careful to choose an account that can accommodate.

Interest: While not a typical feature of a checking account, some premium account types will pay account holders interest on the balances they hold. For example, CresCom Bank's Cashback Checking and Platinum Checking accounts each offer interest payments on balances held. Especially if you keep large sums of money in your checking account, this could be a valuable benefit that helps you make the most of your money.

Other perks: Some checking accounts offer additional perks such as cash back on qualifying transactions, discounts on other banking services, sign-up bonuses and rewards, and more. Especially if your spending habits are a strong fit for a particular account's rewards program, you might want to take these benefits into account when choosing your new checking account.

To learn more about the Personal Checking options available at CresCom Bank, visit haveanicebank.com. To discuss your checking needs and CresCom Bank's array of account options with one of our experienced associates, visit your local CresCom Bank branch or give us a call at 855-CRESCOM.