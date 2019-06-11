Log in
Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Introduces Jill Whisonant As Vice President and Branch Manager

06/11/2019 | 10:03am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 11, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to welcome Jill Whisonant as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Meeting Street branch in Charleston, South Carolina.

In her new position at CresCom Bank, Whisonant will oversee the Meeting Street branch's day-to-day operations and customer service for the branch and Team Members and develop new personal and business relationships.

Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Whisonant most recently served in the mortgage area at Northpointe Bank. Previously, she worked as a Financial Sales Manager at First Citizens Bank. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Strayer University.

"The CresCom Bank team is excited to welcome Jill as a new Vice President and Branch Manager," said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. "Jill is an exceptional banking professional and will serve the Charleston community well in her new role."

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and, as of March 31, 2019, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media: www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 14:02:07 UTC
