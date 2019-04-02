Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Introduces New Team Members Throughout Its Branches

CHARLESTON, S.C., Apr. 2, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, welcomes new Team Members throughout its North and South Carolina branches. New Team Members include:

Charleston, S.C.

Vontella Banks has joined the bank as a Teller at the Meeting Street branch. Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Banks served as a Customer Service Representative at MUSC. She holds an Associate's Degree from Trident Tech.

Janet Getman has joined CresCom Bank as a Customer Service Representative at the West Ashley branch. Getman joins the bank from BBVA Compass Bank where she worked as a Branch Associate and Teller.

Jonathan Krause has joined the bank as a Customer Service Representative at the Meeting Street branch. Krause previously worked as a Front Office Associate at the Sheraton Broadway Plantation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Coastal Carolina University.

Sunset Beach, N.C.

Sherry Bryan has joined CresCom Bank as a Teller at the Sunset Beach branch. Previously, Bryan worked as a Financial Sales Representative at South State Bank. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Campbell University.

Lumberton, N.C.

Holly Edwards has joined the bank as a Teller at the Lumberton branch. Edwards previously worked as a Receptionist at Village Family Dental.

Greer, S.C.

Crystal Ginn has joined CresCom Bank as an Electronic Banking Specialist at the Poinsett branch. Ginn holds previous experience working as an Electronic Banking Associate at County Bank.

Rocky Mount, N.C.

Cheryl Parker has joined the bank as a Head Teller at the Rocky Mount Englewood branch. Prior to joining the bank, Parker worked as a Financial Investigations Unit Group Lead at BB&T.

North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Kelly Watts has joined CresCom Bank as a Teller at the North Myrtle Beach branch. Previously, Watts worked as a Branch Banker at BB&T. She holds an Associates Degree from Urbana University.

'We are pleased to welcome these outstanding banking professionals to our CresCom family,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'We look forward to these individuals assisting customers in the communities we serve.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina and a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and as of December 31, 2018 has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

