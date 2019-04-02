Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Introduces New Team Members To Its North Carolina Branches

CHARLESTON, S.C., Apr. 2, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, welcomes new Team Members throughout its North Carolina branches. New Team Members include:

Lumberton, N.C.

Ashley Britt has joined the bank as a Head Teller at the Lumberton branch. Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Britt served as a Retail Banker at Woodforest National Bank.

Fayetteville, N.C.

Juhi Page has joined the bank as a Teller at the Fayetteville Executive Place branch. Previously, Page worked as a Core Sales Associate at Vans.

Buxton, N.C.

Billie Prosser has joined CresCom Bank as a Part Time Teller at the Buxton branch. Prior to joining the bank, Prosser worked at William M. LeFevers, CPA as a Tax Admin and Bookkeeper. He graduated from St. Petersburg College with a Business degree.

Goldsboro, N.C.

Rebecca Thomas has joined the bank as a Customer Service Representative at the Goldsboro branch. Thomas joins us from Wells Fargo where she worked as a Customer Sales and Service Representative, and most recently a Lead Teller. She holds an Associate degree in Business Management from Delaware Technical Community College.

Krystal Joscher has joined CresCom Bank as a Teller at the Goldsboro branch. Joscher previously worked in Human Resources at Wayne County Public School. She holds a Bachelor degree in Business Management from Devry University.

Shallotte, N.C.

Danielle Jones has joined the bank as a Head Teller at the Shallotte branch. Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Jones worked as a Teller at Wells Fargo. She holds an Associate degree from Brunswick Community College.

Chocowinity, N.C.

Nikki Moore has joined the bank as a Teller at the Chocowinity branch. Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Moore was the owner of Southern Rivers Clothing and worked with First South Bank as a Customer and Retail Sales Associate. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Organization Development from Mount Olive College.

Washington, N.C.

Wendy Temple has joined CresCom Bank as a Teller at the Market Street branch in Washington. Previously, Temple worked as a Medical Receptionist at Bernstein Medical Center.

Wilmington, N.C.

Amelia Woodruff has joined the bank as a Part Time Teller at the Wilmington Military Cutoff branch. Woodruff previously worked at Patriot Dive Center Retail Sales in the Marketing and Public Relations department and as a Divemaster. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Biology and Environmental Science.

Whiteville, N.C.

Stephanie Maldonado has joined the bank as a Customer Care Specialist. Previously, Maldonado worked as a Receptionist at North Whiteville Urgent Care.

New Bern, N.C.

LaWanda Becton has joined CresCom bank as a Part Time Teller at the New Bern Front Street branch. Prior to joining the bank, Becton worked as a Task Force Manager at Interstate Hotels and Resorts. She has also proudly served in the US Navy.

'We are pleased to welcome these outstanding banking professionals to our CresCom family,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'We look forward to these individuals assisting customers in the communities we serve.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina and a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and as of December 31, 2018 has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media: www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

