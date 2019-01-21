Log in
Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Introduces Robin Lyle as Charlotte Market Leader

01/21/2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 21, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to announce its planned expansion into the Charlotte, North Carolina market. With this development, CresCom Bank is pleased to welcome Robin Lyle as Charlotte market leader and senior vice president to the CresCom Bank team.

'With half of our branches located across the Eastern portion of North Carolina and a significant presence in the Upstate of South Carolina, it is only natural for us to expand into the high growth Charlotte market,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'Charlotte is a bustling market and we are looking forward to showcasing our hands-on customer care philosophy and extensive line of banking products to future customers.'

The bank is currently not operating any branches in Charlotte, NC, but Lyle will play a crucial role in seeking opportunities for the bank to expand its offerings.

Lyle joins CresCom Bank from South State Bank where he served as president of the North Carolina market. He also previously worked at RBC Bank as president of the United States commercial markets and First Union National Bank where he served in various roles. Lyle holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from the Wake Forest University School of Business.

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, and as of September 30, 2018 has approximately $3.7 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media: www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 22:03:12 UTC
