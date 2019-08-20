Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Promotes Alex Wetherell to Commercial Lending Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., August 20, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Wetherell to Commercial Lending Officer in the Charleston market.

Wetherell joined CresCom Bank in April 2017 as a Credit Analyst. Prior to joining the bank, Wetherell worked at Paragon Bank as an Associate Client Development Officer and previously served as a Credit Analyst with South Atlantic and TD Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Coastal Carolina University and an MBA with a concentration in Banking from the Citadel Graduate College.

'We are happy to welcome Alex into this role,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'His knowledge of the community and experience in the banking industry will be an asset to our team, and we look forward to his continued success at CresCom Bank.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and, as of March 31, 2019, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

