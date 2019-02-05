Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Promotes Heather DuCharme to Mortgage Loan Originator in Little River, SC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:59am EST

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 5, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to promote Heather DuCharme as a new Mortgage Loan Originator at the Little River branch in South Carolina.

A Michigan native who moved to South Carolina in 2014, DuCharme has vast knowledge on what it takes to make the loan process smooth from start to finish. Prior to taking on her new role at CresCom Bank, DuCharme was an assistant for all CresCom's Mortgage Loan Officers where she analyzed documents, tax returns and worked closely with the processing and underwriting team to get loans closed. DuCharme will be responsible for originating, underwriting and coordinating the closing of residential and construction mortgage loans in Horry and Brunswick County.

'We are very excited to commence Heather into her new role,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'Her previous experience working with our Mortgage Loan Officers makes her a huge asset to our team and we look forward to her continued success at CresCom Bank.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, and as of December 31, 2018 has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media:

www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

More information of our locations

Little River

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 16:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pESTEE LAUDER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:23pMATTEL : Unit Recalls 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Campers
DJ
12:22pCAPITA PLC : - Appointment of External Auditor
PR
12:22pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR DNKEY, AXGN, YRIV AND W : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:22pRwandan PM calls for 'clear lines of communication' between African Police forces
AQ
12:21pGuaranteed Rate Executives to Speak at 2019 NEXT Mortgage Conference
GL
12:20pDouble Up at Dickey's with Slow-Smoked Barbecue for Two
GL
12:19pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Qatar Petroleum, Exxon to proceed with $10 billion Texas LNG project - Exxon
RE
12:19pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Tech Mahindra Q3'19 PAT up 28% YoY
PU
12:19pDELEK : Update on Drilling at the Tau Prospect in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German state ready to buy company stakes to protect core industry
5ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Operations update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.