Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Promotes Heather DuCharme to Mortgage Loan Originator in Little River, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 5, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to promote Heather DuCharme as a new Mortgage Loan Originator at the Little River branch in South Carolina.

A Michigan native who moved to South Carolina in 2014, DuCharme has vast knowledge on what it takes to make the loan process smooth from start to finish. Prior to taking on her new role at CresCom Bank, DuCharme was an assistant for all CresCom's Mortgage Loan Officers where she analyzed documents, tax returns and worked closely with the processing and underwriting team to get loans closed. DuCharme will be responsible for originating, underwriting and coordinating the closing of residential and construction mortgage loans in Horry and Brunswick County.

'We are very excited to commence Heather into her new role,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'Her previous experience working with our Mortgage Loan Officers makes her a huge asset to our team and we look forward to her continued success at CresCom Bank.'

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, and as of December 31, 2018 has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

