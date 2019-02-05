Log in
Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Promotes Kayla Strickland as Mortgage Loan Originator in Fayetteville, NC

02/05/2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 5, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to promote Kayla Strickland as Mortgage Loan Originator at the Green Street branch in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

A native of Lumberton, NC, Strickland brings over 12 years of experience as a banking professional to the team. As a tenured professional, Strickland will be responsible for enhancing realtor and builder relationships in addition to building relationships with potential borrowers and current homeowners; while originating and coordinating the closing of residential and construction mortgage loans.

Prior to taking on her new role at CresCom, Strickland was a Customer Service Representative where she was responsible for building long-term customer relationships in addition to helping customers with personal lending needs. She prides herself on ensuring a smooth and enjoyable home buying experience, from the initial loan application to the keys-in-hand moment that concludes the journey.

'We are happy to welcome Kayla in to this role,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'Her knowledge of the community and experience in the banking industry will be an asset to our team, and we look forward to her continued success at CresCom Bank.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, and as of December 31, 2018 has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media:

www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 16:58:04 UTC
