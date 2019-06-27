Log in
Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Promotes Ricky Thomas to Assistant Vice President

06/27/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 27, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ricky Thomas to Assistant Vice President.

Thomas joined CresCom Bank as a Customer Service Representative in June 2015. In September 2016, Thomas was promoted to Field Instructor with CresCom University and he was promoted once again in November 2017 to Customer Care Center Manager.

Thomas has provided strong leadership to the Customer Care Team including overseeing expanded staffing due to continued growth, the implementation of Saturday Customer Care Center hours, and instituted process improvements to make the bank more efficient while continuing to provide a 'NICE' Service experience for the banks customers.

'CresCom Bank is excited to announce Ricky's promotion to Assistant Vice President,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'Since he joined the bank, Ricky has excelled as a leader in the customer care center and we know he will continue to serve the bank and community well.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and, as of March 31, 2019, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media: www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
