Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Welcomes New Team Members Throughout the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 11, 2019 - CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to welcome new Team Members throughout its branches in the Carolinas. New Team Members include:

Myrtle Beach, SC

Stephen D'Arrigo has joined CresCom Bank as a BSA/AML Analyst. Prior to joining the bank, D'Arrigo worked as a Consumer Compliance Officer for Sanford Institution for Savings (SIS Bank). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Plymouth State College.

Whiteville, NC

Jessica Floyd has joined the bank as a Customer Care Specialist. She previously worked as a Pawn Broker at Pawn South.

Wallace, NC

Betty Hobson has joined CresCom Bank as a Teller at the Wallace branch. Previously, Hobson worked as a Customer Service Representative and Teller at Southern Bank.

Fayetteville, NC

Alyssa Trumbell has joined the bank as a Teller at the Green Street branch. Prior to joining CresCom Bank, Trumbell worked at Carrabba's as a Server.

Elizabethtown, NC

Monica Wilkes has joined CresCom Bank as a Part-Time Teller at the Elizabethtown branch. She previously worked at Walmart as a Customer Service Representative. Wilkes holds an Associate in Science degree from Bladen Community College.

"We are pleased to welcome these new Team Members to our CresCom family," said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. "We continue to introduce new talent to our team in order to provide our customers throughout the Carolinas with unprecedented customer service to fit their banking needs."

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, a Loan Production Office in Charlotte, and, as of March 31, 2019, has approximately $3.8 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which is approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

