Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Welcomes Suzan King-Richie as Mortgage Loan Officer in Rocky Mount, NC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:39pm CET

CHARLESTON, S.C., January 2, 2018 - CresCom Bank, a leading community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to welcome Suzan King-Richie as a new Mortgage Loan Officer at the Sunset Ave. branch in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

A Rocky Mount native, King-Richie brings more than 15 years of experience in mortgage lending to the team. As a tenured professional, King-Richie will be responsible for originating, underwriting and coordinating the closing of residential and construction mortgage loans.

In addition to her banking career, King-Richie is a steward in the community and serves many local organizations including Rocky Mount Chamber Ambassador, Rocky Mount Board of Realtors, Home Builders Association, and My Sisters House. King-Richie is a graduate of NC Wesleyan College, where she received Magna Cum Laude honors and a Bachelor of Science in Business.

'We are very excited to welcome Suzan to the team,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'Her knowledge of the community and mortgage expertise will be an asset to our team, and we look forward to her success at CresCom Bank.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, and as of September 30, 2018 has approximately $3.7 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which originates loans in 47 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media: www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

More information of our locations

Rocky Mount

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 18:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18pALGN RYAAY RBBN (FORMERLY SONS) TSRO : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
08:18pBrazil's New Finance Chief Urges Quick Pension Overhaul
DJ
08:18pNSANY XPO TDOC DXC : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
08:17pBLOCKCHAIN HOLDINGS CAPITAL VENTURES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17pAmedisys to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
08:16pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Curo Group Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:11pCOMSCORE : CBS, Nielsen Start New Year With No Ratings Pact
AQ
08:10pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : New Study Shows That You Are Probably High On Drugs At Your Desk Right Now
AQ
08:10pUlmer Elects Four Attorneys to Firm Partnership
BU
08:08pGSKY PPDF MAR APHA : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.