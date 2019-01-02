Carolina Financial : CresCom Bank Welcomes Suzan King-Richie as Mortgage Loan Officer in Rocky Mount, NC

CHARLESTON, S.C., January 2, 2018 - CresCom Bank, a leading community bank in North and South Carolina, is pleased to welcome Suzan King-Richie as a new Mortgage Loan Officer at the Sunset Ave. branch in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

A Rocky Mount native, King-Richie brings more than 15 years of experience in mortgage lending to the team. As a tenured professional, King-Richie will be responsible for originating, underwriting and coordinating the closing of residential and construction mortgage loans.

In addition to her banking career, King-Richie is a steward in the community and serves many local organizations including Rocky Mount Chamber Ambassador, Rocky Mount Board of Realtors, Home Builders Association, and My Sisters House. King-Richie is a graduate of NC Wesleyan College, where she received Magna Cum Laude honors and a Bachelor of Science in Business.

'We are very excited to welcome Suzan to the team,' said David L. Morrow, CEO of CresCom Bank. 'Her knowledge of the community and mortgage expertise will be an asset to our team, and we look forward to her success at CresCom Bank.'

About CresCom Bank:

CresCom Bank, the second largest community bank in the Carolinas, is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to the communities it calls home, and prides itself on its strong knowledge of local business and economic trends. Currently, CresCom Bank has 61 branch locations throughout North and South Carolina, and as of September 30, 2018 has approximately $3.7 billion in total assets.

Under the holding company of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO), CresCom Bank is one of 29 small-cap banks in the nation to be recognized as a 2017 Sandler O'Neill Sm-ALL Stars. CARO was also added to the Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ) by the American Banker's Association. CresCom Bank owns Crescent Mortgage Company, which originates loans in 47 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Stay current on bank news and happenings on social media: www.facebook.com/CresComBank and www.twitter.com/CresComBank.

###

Member FDIC

More information of our locations