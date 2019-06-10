Log in
Carolina Financial : Do I Need a Debt Consolidation Loan or a Credit Card Balance Transfer?

06/10/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

Paying off debt is hard, but paying off debt with sky-high interest rates can seem impossible. When your monthly payments aren't doing much beyond skimming the surface of your debt, it may be time to consider ways to get a lower interest rate and smaller payments.

When it comes to common consumer debt like credit card debt and other personal debt, two potential ways to lower your interest rate include balance transfers and debt consolidation loans. Each offers its own advantages and disadvantages, but understanding each product is important when considering which may be the right choice for you.

What is a Debt Consolidation Loan?

Put simply, debt consolidation means taking out one new loan to pay off a number of other loans or debts that you've already incurred. That way, your multiple debts are combined into a single, larger piece of debt, typically with payoff terms that are more favorable for you. Usually, this means a lower monthly payment, a better interest rate, or maybe even both. This type of consolidation is frequently used by consumers as a way to optimize student loan debt, credit card debt or other personal debt.

One common type of secured debt consolidation is a home equity loan. Essentially, you can borrow against your home's equity to receive a much lower rate than those available with conventional loans or credit card debt. Think of it this way: With a home equity loan, you're saying to the bank, 'Look at all of these consistent mortgage payments I've made - I've built equity in my home, and that asset is worth something. You can trust me to pay back this new consolidated loan.'

What is a Credit Card Balance Transfer?

Generally speaking, a credit card balance transfer is a type of debt consolidation. Similar to a debt consolidation loan, the main idea of a credit card balance transfer is to move your high-interest credit card debt to a different account in order to receive a more favorable interest rate. The main difference with a credit card balance transfer, as the name suggests, is that the transfer only applies to credit card debt.

For example, say you have existing credit card debt with an annual percentage rate of 20%. If a bank offered a credit card balance transfer option with 0% interest for 18 months, you could potentially save a significant amount of money by not paying that extra 20% in interest during those 18 months. Of course, as in this instance, there would most likely be a time limit on the interest-free period, followed by higher rates and/or fees. However, this option may make sense for you if you plan to pay off the debt quickly.

Other considerations:

When comparing credit card balance transfers and debt consolidation loans, be sure to factor in any fees that might be involved. To transfer the money, there is most likely a fee - so make sure that any amount of savings you'd earn from the transfer would outweigh the fees. And, of course, as with any loan or credit card, it's important to do your homework and make sure you understand the terms of your agreement. Options, rates and timelines vary between banks and other credit lenders, so don't be afraid to ask lots of questions.

Thinking that a credit card balance transfer or debt consolidation loan could be a good fit for your situation? Visit your local CresCom Bank and consult with a representative on the option that could work best for you!

Disclaimer

Carolina Financial Corporation published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 18:12:10 UTC
