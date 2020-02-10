Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carousel Industries Named U.S. Mid-Market Partner of the Year by Avaya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

EXETER, R.I., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named U.S. Mid-Market Partner of the Year by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration. The award was presented on-stage to members of the Carousel team during the Avaya ENGAGE Conference in Phoenix this week.

Much of Carousel's ongoing success can be attributed to the company’s strategic technology partnerships. In 2019, Carousel achieved outstanding sales of Avaya Mid-Market solutions and continues to be one of Avaya’s leading partners selling the full portfolio of Avaya solutions and services. Carousel added a dedicated Avaya Mid-Market Inside Sales Team in 2019 and continues to make significant investments in sales enablement and training of its Avaya sales team.

With the combination of Carousel's ‘Customer Success Obsessed’ focus and Avaya's global leadership in delivering an ecosystem of high-class solutions, the ongoing partnership enables Carousel to continue expanding its Avaya business in unified communications and collaboration, contact center, networking, and cloud.

"As an Avaya Diamond partner and multi-year recipient of an Avaya award, Carousel is extremely honored to be named Mid-Market Partner of the Year by our strategic partner, Avaya," said Jim Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer of Carousel. "This recognition affirms our continued and long-standing commitment to Avaya and its enterprise and upper mid-market customers who require innovation, flexibility, and commitment to success with their business communications and collaboration technology investments. Our incredible team at Carousel doubled down in 2019 for our Avaya customers and we thank Avaya for this acknowledgement of our mutual achievements."

"Avaya values its partnership with Carousel Industries and we applaud their unrelenting commitment to ensuring customers success, which was one of the key drivers of their success in 2019 with our company," said Jon Brinton Vice President, U.S. Channels, Avaya. "The Carousel team consistently delivers on their strategic goals and continues to evolve its business to help drive experiences that matter to our collective customers. We look forward to an equally successful 2020 as we continue to partner to deliver innovative solutions and services to our customers."

To learn more about Carousel's solutions with Avaya, please visit us here.

About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya. For over one hundred years, we've enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we're committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what's next. We're the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at http://www.avaya.com.

About Carousel
Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

CONTACT:
Kelly Santos
ksantos@carouselindustries.com
401-641-2237

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., the assignment of performing loan assets
PU
08:18aYUHUA ENERGY : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
08:18aPIAGGIO GROUP : presentation of the new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter for indian consumers at the international Auto Expo Show in Delhi
PU
08:18aCHURCH & DWIGHT : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
08:18aBATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS : receives third international agri-waste contract; New contract for agri-waste treatment solution from major poultry processor
AQ
08:17aTRACON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aLIFEGUARD SOLUTIONS : Salesforce App Announces Release Of Environmental Management Solution And Sustainability Module
PR
08:16aLukoil Could Make Decision on Cameroon Refinery Upgrade This Year
DJ
08:16aFrontier Nursing University Joins the Celebration of the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife
GL
08:16aNVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Acquisition of WBT Business
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
2NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
3ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
4FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Top Apple iPhone maker Foxconn restarts key China plant with 10% of workers -source
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group