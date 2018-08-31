Log in
Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia:  Media Notice                                             

08/31/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 55 years, Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia has been providing health and other benefits to eligible members of the Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, which represents carpenters employed primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania.  Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia is committed to maintaining the privacy and security of participant information.  Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia said today that it has notified certain participants about a security incident involving a phishing scheme, which may have affected a limited number of Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia employees’ email boxes between April 23, 2018 and May 3, 2018.  Upon learning of the situation, Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia promptly launched an investigation and engaged external cybersecurity professionals.

After devoting considerable time and resources to determine what exact information was contained in the affected employees’ email boxes, Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia discovered on July 17, 2018 that the email boxes contained certain participants’ information, including full names, addresses, health insurance information, bank account information, medical treatment information, driver’s license numbers and/or Social Security numbers.  This incident did not affect all fund participants.

Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia is not aware of any reports of identity fraud or improper use of information as a direct result of this incident.  Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia has mailed letters today to participants whose sensitive personal and health information was contained in the affected email inboxes.  

The participants whose Social Security numbers were impacted may enroll in a credit monitoring and identity theft restoration service, which is being offered at no cost.  Participants have also been provided with best practices to protect their information, including steps to obtain a free credit report, placing a fraud alert and/or placing a security freeze on their credit files.  Participants have been reminded to remain vigilant in reviewing financial account statements on a regular basis for any fraudulent activity. It is also recommended that affected participants review the statements that they receive from their health insurance providers and follow up on any items not recognized.

Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia has taken steps to minimize the risk of a similar incident in the future, including implementation of additional employee training and security measures.

For further questions or additional information regarding this incident, Carpenters Benefit Funds of Philadelphia participants may call a dedicated toll-free response line that has been set up at (877) 588-5717.  The response line is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.


