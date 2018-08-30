Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Carper: EPA’s Plan to Abandon Rule to Regulate Mercury From Power Plants Puts Americans’ Health at Risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 02:32am CEST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, issued the following statement regarding reports that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will reconsider its rationale on a rule set to limit toxic power plant air pollution, including mercury -- a potent neurotoxin of significant ecological and public health concern, especially for children and pregnant women. Just yesterday, Senators Carper and Susan Collins (R-Maine) introduced legislation that would establish a national mercury monitoring network to protect human health, safeguard fisheries, and track the environmental effects of emissions reductions. And last week, Senators Carper and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) sent a letter asking EPA not to touch this rule.

'At every turn, the Trump administration is working to gut environmental protections put in place to protect the health of Delawareans and families across the country. But today's announcement out of the EPA to abandon restrictions on power plant emissions of air toxics and mercury -- a neurotoxin that poses serious threats to the development of newborns' brains -- is particularly egregious, even by Trump standards. As I made very clear to EPA just last week, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) Rule is currently surpassing expectations, and changing it now not only doesn't make sense, but is irresponsible. I warned this administration not to touch this rule that has the support of environmental groups, health organizations, states, industry and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers. It's why I fought like hell to protect the rule when EPA issued it in 2012, and it's why I'll keep fighting the agency's foolish decision to abandon it.'

Background on Senator Carper's fight to limit mercury emissions:

  • Senator Carper early last year questioned then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt last year about EPA's commitment to regulate mercury. Pruitt replied that 'Mercury under the Section 112 is something that EPA should deal with and regulate.'
  • Senator Carper early last year discussed Pruitt's antagonism towards regulating mercury while he led the overnight floor debate on the confirmation vote for Scott Pruitt to lead EPA.
  • Senator Carper in November highlighted Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum's opposition to regulating mercury from power plants.
  • Senator Carper last week sent a letter to EPA requesting that EPA keep the MATS rule in place.
  • Senator Carper this week introduced the Comprehensive National Mercury Monitoring Act, a bipartisan bill that would establish a national mercury monitoring network.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 00:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aBritish car output drops annual 11 percent in July
RE
02:52aSONOMA RACEWAY SPEEDWAY SONOMA LLC : Charlie Kimball Thanks First Responders at Luncheon
PU
02:50aAsia stocks rise as trade optimism extends Wall Street's bull run
RE
02:32aCARPER : EPA’s Plan to Abandon Rule to Regulate Mercury From Power Plants Puts Americans’ Health at Risk
PU
02:22aJOHNNY ISAKSON : Isakson Applauds Reversal of Newsprint Tariffs
PU
02:12aCATALYST PAPER : receives favourable ruling on newsprint duties from U.S. International Trade Commission
PU
01:52aWARRUMBUNGLE SHIRE COUNCIL : Coonabarabran Water Update - 30 August 2018
PU
01:50aTrump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
RE
01:48aTrump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
RE
01:41aCITY OF MISSOURI CITY TX : Traffic Signal at Township Lane/FM 1092 Expected to be Down for Several Days
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
3Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
4JOURNEY ENERGY INC : JOURNEY ENERGY INC :. Executed Definitive Agreement with a Strategic Joint Venture Partne..
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUS) L : Australia's TPG Telecom, Vodafone's local units to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.