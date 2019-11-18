Log in
Carr Properties : Announces Launch of New WaveOffice Website

11/18/2019 | 02:04pm EST

Discover the New Wave at WaveOffice.com

Carr Properties has announced the launch of the new WaveOffice website. Since opening the first WaveOffice location in Clarendon, Virginia in 2017, Carr Properties has since opened two other locations in Washington, DC’s central business district, creating the need for a more robust website. The Carr Properties team designed this website to communicate WaveOffice’s offerings and availability, as well as to highlight how WaveOffice sets itself apart from other boutique offices and coworking options.

With fresh photography and engaging video content, visitors can now expect a more immersive web experience. The new WaveOffice website outlines transit, food and beverage, amenity, neighborhood and leasing information, specific to each of its three locations. Brokers or business owners can also use the WaveOffice website to communicate with the Carr Properties leasing team to schedule an introductory phone call, if the visitor is interested in learning more.

Carr Properties invites all Washington, DC metro area commercial brokers, as well as small companies moving into their next wave of growth to visit the new WaveOffice website, in order to find unique space, flexible lease terms and a vibrant community.

About WaveOffice

A subsidiary of Carr Properties, WaveOffice is a flexible office product that provides companies with turnkey office suites ranging in size from 2,000 -4,000 square feet, with well-designed shared communal areas that include kitchens, conference and gathering areas, high-speed internet, craft coffee and sparkling water for one all-inclusive price. Suites at WaveOffice can be rented for a term as short as one year via a short form agreement, which offers maximum flexibility. Both furnished and unfurnished options are available. By removing the inherent friction of traditional lease negotiations combined with the ability to offer flexible lease terms as short as one year, the WaveOffice platform is a unique offering in today’s market.

About Carr Properties

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, and develops high-quality properties in Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. The company currently owns a portfolio of 14 commercial office properties totaling approximately 3.8 million square feet and maintains a pipeline of five development projects that will add a further 2.4 million square feet of trophy-quality office space to the company’s portfolio. Carr continues to expand through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts areas.


© Business Wire 2019
