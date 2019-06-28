Log in
Carr Properties : Recognized by the Washington Chapter of the American Institute of Architects

06/28/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

Midtown Center Wins Award in Architecture and Grand Award

Carr Properties received two awards from The Washington Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA|DC) for its Midtown Center project in Washington, D.C. The recognitions include the award in Architecture and The Grand Award, which is the jury’s final selection from the winners of Best Project of the Year.

The jury called the project “a change agent, taking the downtown D.C. office building to a whole new level. The façade is stunning and sculptural with a beautiful use of materials, and an elegant solution to designing with a height limit. It also addresses the movement of the pedestrian whether at office level or at grade, by connecting to the city’s network of open space.”

Commenting on the award, Carr Properties CEO Oliver Carr said, “We are honored to be the recipients of these prestigious awards. Designed by New York-based SHoP Architects, the 868,000 SF building sets a new standard for mixed-use office and retail projects in Washington, D.C. Midtown Center will transform this section of the city by strengthening the connection between the East and West End and by bringing the vibrancy of 14th Street into Downtown. We want to thank our project partners, Clark Construction, Shop Architects, WDG Architecture, and SCAPE Landscape Architects for brilliantly executing our vision.”

The AIA|DC Awards Program recognizes excellence in four categories, including architecture, interior architecture, historic resources, and urban design/master planning. The program not only celebrates superior design but also aims to demonstrate the contribution of architects beyond design.

About Carr Properties

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust focused on creating value for its shareholders through the ownership, acquisition, and development of high-quality office properties in Washington, D.C. and Boston, MA. The company currently owns a portfolio of 15 commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.0 Million SF as well as a pipeline of five development projects that include: The Wilson and Elm Development in Bethesda, MD; Signal House in the Union Market area of Washington, D.C.; and One Congress in Boston, MA. Upon completion, these projects will add 2.4 Million SF of trophy-quality office space to the company’s portfolio. The company is continuing to expand its portfolio through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C. and Boston, MA areas.


© Business Wire 2019
