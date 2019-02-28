Carrefour: 2018 Full-Year Results 0 02/28/2019 | 01:32am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Powerful transformation dynamic launched in 2018 Upwards revision of several targets of the Carrefour 2022 plan Regulatory News: Carrefour (Paris:CA): Satisfactory 2018 results, in line with the plan: Group sales up 1.4% on a like-for-like basis, accelerating in the second half (+2.0% in H2 vs +0.7% in H1) Recurring operating income (ROI) of €1,905m, corresponding to €1,938m pre-IAS 29 up €93m (+4.6%) at constant exchange rates compared to 2017 reported ROI 1 Adjusted net income of €802m, up vs €773m reported in 2017 Improvement in free cash flow excluding exceptional items, at €1,088m (vs €950m reported in 2017)

Powerful transformation dynamic launched in 2018: Concrete actions to become the leader in the food transition for all Construction of a growth model: Rapid revamp of the in-store commercial proposition supported by partnerships, speedy roll-out of the omnichannel offer and expansion in growth formats Culture of operational efficiency and financial discipline: In-depth transformation of organizations, purchasing alliances, process industrialization and cost optimization dynamic, enhanced selectivity and productivity of investments

Deepening of the initiatives underway in 2019, upwards revision of several targets of Carrefour 2022 plan: New ambition in the construction of a growth model: Simplification of assortments (reduction of -15% in 2020 vs -10%), global reduction in sales area of 400 000 sq. m and acceleration in expansion of convenience formats (3,000 openings vs 2,000) by 2022 Strengthening of the culture of operational efficiency and financial discipline: Cost-savings objective raised to €2.8bn (vs €2.0bn) on a full-year basis in 2020

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared: “We have launched an unprecedented transformation in 2018. Our encouraging results now allow us to revise upwards a number of 2022 targets. We continue to revitalize our commercial policy, with a strong push in favor of purchasing power and food quality. We are adapting our formats, especially hypermarkets, and accelerating the deployment of our growth formats and a benchmark omnichannel offer. And we continue to improve our operational efficiency. For Carrefour, 2019 will be a year in which we will deepen the initiatives of the 2022 plan, to better serve our customers." FULL-YEAR 2018 KEY FIGURES (in €m) 2017 reported 2018 post-IAS 29 Variation Sales inc. VAT 88,240 84,916 +1.4% LFL Recurring operating income (ROI) 2,006 1,905 Pre-IAS 29: €1,938m up +4.6%, +€93m (constant FX) Recurring operating margin 2.5% 2.5% Stable Adjusted net income, Group share 773 802 +€29m Free cash flow restated for exceptional items 950 1,088 +€138m Net debt at closing 3,743 3,785 +€42m / -€165m (constant FX) 1For a comparison to the reported 2017 ROI at current exchange rates, refer to the table on page 11 of this release. For a comparison to the 2017 IFRS 5 ROI, refer to the table on page 10 of this press release. CARREFOUR 2022 TRANSFORMATION PLAN: DEEPENING IN 2019 OF THE DYNAMIC LAUNCHED IN 2018, UPWARDS REVISION OF SEVERAL TARGETS Leader of the food transition for all With the success of its international Act for Food campaign, Carrefour has established itself in 2018 as the leader in the food transition for all stakeholders (customers, suppliers, farmers, associations, public authorities, etc). In 2019, the Group will pursue the very concrete initiatives implemented in 2018, in order to offer healthy and environmentally-friendly food: In an ever more responsible approach, the Group signed more than 200 contracts to help farmers convert to organic farming in 2018. The "Envergure” purchasing alliance (Carrefour and Système U) concluded, in February 2019, four agreements to revalue the price of milk paid to producers

After the success of the "Bio Expérience" organic food commercial concept in Chambourcy (about 8,000 organic SKUs over 600 sq. m), Carrefour plans to deploy it in at least 30 additional hypermarkets in 2019

In 2018, Carrefour generated strong growth in organic product sales, which reached €1.8bn. Consumer buy-in is evident. The Group confirms its sales target for organic products of €5bn in 2022 Fast-paced construction of a growth model, with a more competitive offer, an improved in-store experience and a rapid roll out of the omnichannel offering and growth formats Carrefour is accelerating the in-depth revamp of its in-store commercial proposition and is rethinking the product and service range to better meet consumer expectations: After reducing its assortments by c.6% in 2018, Carrefour now plans to reduce them by 15% in 2020 globally (vs 10% initially)

by c.6% in 2018, Carrefour now plans to (vs 10% initially) This revamp is accompanied by in-depth work on the Carrefour brand and the development of new ranges, in order to put greater emphasis on the quality and price of private label products

The Group confirms its target of achieving one-third of its sales via Carrefour-branded products by 2022 In 2018, commercial investments aimed at enhancing competitiveness were launched in all countries, particularly in France and in Brazil, and are continuing: Since the start of 2019, with the entry into force of the first provisions of the Food Law in France, the loyalty program is ever more at the heart of Carrefour's commercial strategy

The "Large Brand rewards" (200 products with discounts up to €1.5) and "Loyalty rewards" (10% discounts on 10,000 Carrefour-branded products) were launched in February 2019 Carrefour continues to modernize its store network and its offer, adapting to the specificities of each catchment area. The Group will continue its drive to reduce underperforming commercial sales area, principally non-food, and is stepping up its ambition with a global objective of sales area reduction of 400,000 sq. m by 2022. In France, after the development in 2018 of dedicated organic product areas, outlets, e-commerce order preparation platforms and the first tests of shop-in-shops of consumer electronics, the in-depth transformation of hypermarkets continues in 2019. This transformation aims at responding to the situation and role of each hypermarket in its catchment area and emphasizing the Group’s food know-how: After the success of organic product spaces in 2018, new commercial concepts will be tested, notably in beauty

The creation of a service area at the entrance of stores will improve the quality of customer reception and service. It will bring together financial services, commercial services (rental, ticketing, etc.), traffic-generating services (parcels, etc.) and customer relations

Around 10 additional hypermarkets will switch to lease management contracts in 2019 An omnichannel offer supported by partnerships is now deployed throughout the Group. Carrefour notably launched in 2018 single websites in each country, order preparation platforms and new Drives including pedestrian Drives (51 in France at the end of February 2019): In 2018, food e-commerce sales grew by more than 30% to nearly €1.2bn

The Group continues the roll-out of its omnichannel offer and confirms its target of e-commerce food sales of €5bn in 2022 As part of its digital strategy, Carrefour will take a new step in March 2019 with the opening of the Digital Hub. It will host teams from the Carrefour-Google Lab, experts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and more than 300 Carrefour employees specialized in digital and e-commerce. Carrefour continues the rapid expansion of its growth formats, with the opening of new Cash & Carry and convenience stores: The Group plans to open another 20 Atacadão stores in Brazil in 2019

In 2018, more than 470 convenience stores were opened out of the 2,000 initially planned by 2022. This strong momentum allows Carrefour to raise this target to 3,000 convenience stores openings globally by 2022 Strengthening of the culture of operational efficiency and financial discipline introduced since the launch of the strategic plan During the first year of the plan, Carrefour initiated the transformation of its organizations to make them simpler and more agile: In 2018, Carrefour carried out voluntary departure plans in France (2,400 people at headquarters), Argentina (1,000) and Belgium (1,000)

The exit of 273 ex-Dia stores from the Group’s scope was completed in 2018

In Italy, the transformation plan announced in February 2019 should lead to a headcount reduction of a maximum of 590 full-time employees, i.e. around 4% of the workforce Carrefour launched a cost-reduction program in all countries and achieved savings of €1,050m in 2018. This solid dynamic allows Carrefour to raise its cost-reduction ambition to €2.8 billion on a full-year basis by 2020 (vs €2.0 billion initially planned). To reach this target, the Group will continue to implement a more industrialized and efficient approach across all its operational processes: Standard sourcing protocols for goods not for resale, inspired by industrial players, have been deployed in all Group countries. They will start bearing fruit in 2019

The first joint negotiations between countries in Europe, particularly for the supply of equipment and on certain lines of operating expenses, have been finalized In parallel, Carrefour’s purchasing alliances, notably with Système U and Tesco, will start bearing fruit beginning in 2019. In 2018, Carrefour improved the management of its inventory and investments: Inventory decreased by €255m at constant exchange rates in 2018, thanks to a reduction in assortments and more efficient management of non-food

Capex selectivity and productivity objectives exceeded expectations, enabling the implementation of the Group’s investment program with contained capex of €1.6bn in 2018 Finally, as part of its objective of selling €500m of non-strategic real estate assets, the Group has already concluded several transactions valued at more than €160m in 2018. INCOME STATEMENT Group sales inc. VAT (pre-IAS 29) amounted to €85,164m, an increase of +2.5% at constant exchange rates. After taking into account an unfavorable exchange rate effect of -5.3%, mainly due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso, the total variation in sales at current exchange rates is -2.8 %. On a like-for-like (LFL) basis, sales increased by +1.4%, with an improvement in the second half (+2.0%) vs the first half (+0.7%). Post-application of the IAS 29 norm, the Group’s sales inc. VAT stood at €84,916m. Gross margin represented 22.5% of net sales, down vs 2017 (23.1%), as a result of the evolution of the integrated/franchise mix, and commercial investments in competitive markets. Distribution costs decreased sharply in 2018 and represented 18.0% of net sales vs 18.6% reported in 2017, reflecting the effectiveness of the cost reduction program. The Group's recurring operating income (ROI) amounted to €1,905m. Prior to application of the IAS 29 norm, the Group’s ROI was €1,938m, up €93m (+4.6%) at constant exchange rates compared to the 2017 reported ROI (currencies had a negative impact of -€161m, notably due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real). In France , the recurring operating income stood at €466m, representing an operating margin of 1.3%, down from the 1.9% reported in 2017. This decrease reflects: LFL sales growth that remained weak A competitive market environment Upfront investments in competitiveness, ahead of cost cuts (whose effects took longer to materialize than internationally) Specific investments to develop online order preparation platforms and launch the Act For Food campaign The impact of the Yellow Vests movement in the fourth quarter

, the recurring operating income stood at €466m, representing an operating margin of 1.3%, down from the 1.9% reported in 2017. This decrease reflects: Recurring operating income in Europe (excluding France) reached €664m, representing a stable operating margin of 3.2%. Carrefour is evolving in a tough environment, notably driven by discounters and independent players. Cost-cutting dynamics enabled commercial investments and to offset competitive pressures

(excluding France) reached €664m, representing a stable operating margin of 3.2%. Carrefour is evolving in a tough environment, notably driven by discounters and independent players. Cost-cutting dynamics enabled commercial investments and to offset competitive pressures In Latin America , recurring operating income rose to €767m. Prior to application of the IAS 29 norm, ROI was €800m, with an improved operating margin of 5.7% vs 4.5% in 2017. In Argentina, the implementation of a transformation and commercial turnaround plan allowed recurring operating income to reach break-even (excluding IAS 29). In Brazil, operating margin increased strongly over the year. Atacadão confirmed its good commercial momentum and continued its sustained pace of expansion. Carrefour Retail launched numerous commercial initiatives and financial services posted solid profit increase

, recurring operating income rose to €767m. Prior to application of the IAS 29 norm, ROI was €800m, with an improved operating margin of 5.7% vs 4.5% in 2017. In Argentina, the implementation of a transformation and commercial turnaround plan allowed recurring operating income to reach break-even (excluding IAS 29). In Brazil, operating margin increased strongly over the year. Atacadão confirmed its good commercial momentum and continued its sustained pace of expansion. Carrefour Retail launched numerous commercial initiatives and financial services posted solid profit increase In Asia, 2018 marks a significant improvement in recurring operating income, at €45m, representing an operating margin of 0.8%, up from 0.1% in 2017, largely driven by a clear improvement in ROI in China. In parallel to initiatives to transform the commercial model of hypermarkets (“Le Marché” concept) and the very strong acceleration in the digital segment O2O, a powerful program including cost-reduction and closures of loss-making stores was implemented Group EBITDA stood at €3,469m, representing a 4.6% margin, stable vs 2017 reported margin. In 2018, non-recurring income and expenses stood at €(1,161)m, notably reflecting costs related to the reorganization plans in the different countries. Net income, Group share, stood at €(561)m. It includes the following items: Net financial expenses of €(262)m, an improvement of €182m as a result of refinancing operations carried out under more favorable conditions

of €(262)m, an improvement of €182m as a result of refinancing operations carried out under more favorable conditions Income tax expense of €(539)m, an improvement of €79m. This tax expense reflects a normalized tax rate of 31.4% (compared to 31.7% in 2017), excluding non-recurring income and taxes not assessed on pre-tax income

of 31.4% (compared to 31.7% in 2017), excluding non-recurring income and taxes not assessed on pre-tax income Net income from discontinued operations amounted to €(301)m and mainly included net income from the 273 ex-DIA stores, whose exit from the Group’s scope was completed in 2018 Adjusted net income, Group share, stood at €802m, up vs €773m reported in 2017. CASH FLOW AND DEBT In 2018, free cash flow adjusted for exceptional items amounted to €1,088m, an increase of 14% (vs €950m reported in 2017). 2018 reported free cash flow stood at €636m vs €503m in 2017. Change in working capital was slightly negative (-€54m), with the strong inventory decrease (-€255m at constant exchange rates, -€555m at current exchange rates) offset by a purchasing volumes decrease and negative calendar effects on trade payables

was slightly negative (-€54m), with the strong decrease (-€255m at constant exchange rates, -€555m at current exchange rates) offset by a purchasing volumes decrease and negative calendar effects on Capex was well-controlled, at €1,611m in 2018, reflecting more selectivity and productivity in the implementation of the Group's investments. They were mainly concentrated on new commercial concepts (such as organic food spaces), e-commerce (single websites, order preparation platforms, etc.) and expansion of growth formats (opening in 2018 of more than 470 convenience stores, 20 new Atacadão stores, etc.) Net financial debt remained globally stable at €3,785m at December 31, 2018, compared to €3,743m at December 31, 2017, despite an unfavorable currency effect of €206m. IMPROVED LIQUIDITY AND SOLID BALANCE SHEET In 2018, Carrefour issued bonds in the amount of approximately €1.8bn. These operations enabled the Group to maintain an average maturity of 3.6 years and thus significantly improve its liquidity over the medium term. The success of these operations, which were largely oversubscribed, attests to the great confidence of fixed-income investors in Carrefour's signature. In addition, Carrefour has undrawn credit facilities with its banking partners in the amount of €3.9bn maturing in 2022 and 2023. The Carrefour Group thus benefits from a solid balance sheet. This is an important asset in the context of rapid changes in food retail. At December 31, 2018 the Group was rated BBB+ negative outlook by Standard & Poor's and Baa1 stable outlook by Moody's. DIVIDEND The proposed dividend for the 2018 financial year amounts to €0.46 per share, stable compared to the 2017 financial year. This dividend will be proposed in cash or in shares, at the shareholder's choice, and will be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2019. FINANCIAL OUTLOOK The powerful transformation momentum initiated in 2018 and the results already achieved, in a complex macroeconomic context, reinforce management's confidence in the relevance of the Carrefour 2022 plan, supporting the Group's ambition: To be the leader in the food transition for all. The Group will continue its transformation in 2019 by strengthening the 2018 initiatives. The financial targets for the Carrefour 2022 strategic plan are as follows: Cost reduction plan raised to €2.8bn on an annual basis by 2020 (vs €2.0bn initially)

€5bn of food e-commerce sales in 2022

€5bn in sales of organic products in 2022

The disposal of non-strategic real estate assets for €500m by 2020 At its meeting on February 27, 2019, the Board of Directors of Carrefour, under the chairmanship of Mr. Alexandre Bompard, approved the consolidated financial statements for 2018. The audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements was performed and the certification report is being issued. APPENDIX Application of IAS 29 - Accounting treatment of hyperinflation for Argentina as from July 1st, 2018, effective January 1st, 2018 In Argentina, the cumulative inflation rate over the last three years is greater than 100%, according to a combination of indices used to measure the country's inflation (inflation of wholesale prices and consumer prices having exceeded the 100% threshold), and no significant decrease in inflation is expected in 2019 in a context in which, moreover, the Argentine peso has depreciated. As a result, the criteria of the IAS 29 norm are fulfilled and according to a consensus shared by the AMF and ESMA, Argentina is considered a hyperinflationary economy within the meaning of IFRS as of July 1, 2018. Thus, the terms of IAS 29 relating to financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies become applicable from January 1st, 2018 as if Argentina had always been in hyperinflation and the comparative amounts presented in 2017 are not restated. (in €m) 2018 pre-IAS 29 IAS 29 impact 2018 post-IAS 29 Gross sales incl. tax 85,164 (248) 84,916 Net sales 76,199 (198) 76,000 Net sales, net of loyalty program costs 75,459 (198) 75,261 Other revenue 2,658 (2) 2,656 Total revenue 78,117 (200) 77,917 Cost of goods sold (60,985) 136 (60,850) Gross margin 17,131 (64) 17,067 As a % of net sales 22.5% 22.5% SG&A (13,719) 51 (13,668) As a % of net sales (18.0%) (18.0%) Recurring operating income before D&A (EBITDA) 3,481 (13) 3,469 EBITDA margin 4.6% 4.6% Depreciation and amortization (1,474) (20) (1,494) Recurring operating income (ROI) 1,938 (33) 1 ,905 Recurring operating margin 2.5% 2.5% Recurring operating income including income from associates and joint ventures 1,952 (33) 1,919 Non-recurring income and expenses (1,159) (2) (1,161) Operating income 793 (35) 758 Financial expense (318) 56 (262) Income before taxes 475 21 496 Income tax expense (537) (2) (539) Net income from continuing operations (62) 19 (43) Net income from discontinued operations (301) (301) Net income (363) 19 (344) Of which Net income, Group share (582) 21 (561) Of which net income from continuing operations, Group share (280) 21 (259) Of which Net income, Non-controlling interests 219 (2) 216 Net income, Group share, adjusted for exceptional items 779 23 802 Full-year 2018 net sales and Recurring Operating Income by region 2018 pre-IAS 29 vs 2017 restated for IFRS 5 Net sales Recurring operating income (in €m) 2017

restated for

IFRS 5 2018 pre-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates 2017

restated for

IFRS 5 2018 pre-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates France 35,253 35,615 1.0% 1.0% 822 466 (43.3%) (43.3%) Europe (ex France) 21,112 21,076 0.0% (0.2%) 677 664 (1.7%) (1.9%) Latin America 16,042 14,007 11.0% (12.7%) 715 800 33.8% 11.9% Asia 5,907 5,501 (4.1%) (6.9%) 4 45 n.m. n.m. International 43,061 40,584 3.5% (5.8%) 1,397 1,510 19.6% 8.1% Global functions (83) (38) (55.2%) (54.4%) TOTAL 78,315 76,199 2.4% (2.7%) 2,135 1,938 (1.7%) (9.2%) 2018 pre-IAS 29 vs 2017 reported Net sales Recurring operating income (in €m) 2017

reported 2018 pre-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates 2017

reported 2018 pre-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates France 35,835 35,615 (0.6%) (0.6%) 692 466 (32.6%) (32.6%) Europe (ex France) 21,112 21,076 0.0% (0.2%) 677 664 (1.7%) (1.9%) Latin America 16,042 14,007 11.0% (12.7%) 715 800 33.8% 11.9% Asia 5,907 5,501 (4.1%) (6.9%) 4 45 n.m. n.m. International 43,061 40,584 3.5% (5.8%) 1,397 1,510 19.6% 8.1% Global functions (83) (38) (55.2%) (54.4%) TOTAL 78,897 76,199 1.7% (3.4%) 2,006 1,938 4.6% (3.4%) 2018 post-IAS 29 vs 2017 restated for IFRS 51 Net sales Recurring operating income (in €m) 2017

restated

for

IFRS 5 2018 post-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates 2017

restated

for

IFRS 5 2018 post-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates France 35,253 35,615 1.0% 1.0% 822 466 (43.3%) (43.3%) Europe (ex France) 21,112 21,076 0.0% (0.2%) 677 664 (1.7%) (1.9%) Latin America 16,042 13,809 15.7% (13.9%) 715 767 23.6% 7.2% Asia 5,907 5,501 (4.1%) (6.9%) 4 45 n.m. n.m. International 43,061 40,385 5.3% (6.2%) 1,397 1,476 14.3% 5.7% Global functions (83) (38) (55.2%) (54.4%) TOTAL 78,315 76,000 3.4% (3.0%) 2,135 1,905 (5.1%) (10.8%) 2018 post-IAS 29 vs 2017 reported Net sales Recurring operating income (in €m) 2017

reported 2018 post-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates 2017

reported 2018 post-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates France 35,835 35,615 (0.6%) (0.6%) 692 466 (32.6%) (32.6%) Europe (ex France) 21,112 21,076 0.0% (0.2%) 677 664 (1.7%) (1.9%) Latin America 16,042 13,809 15.7% (13.9%) 715 767 23.6% 7.2% Asia 5,907 5,501 (4.1%) (6.9%) 4 45 n.m. n.m. International 43,061 40,385 5.3% (6.2%) 1,397 1,476 14.3% 5.7% Global functions (83) (38) (55.2%) (54.4%) TOTAL 78,897 76,000 2.6% (3.7%) 2,006 1,905 1.0% (5.0%) 1 2018 IFRS consolidated accounts Full-year 2018 consolidated income statement post-IAS 29 vs 2017 restated for IFRS 51 (in €m) 2017

restated for

IFRS 5 2018

post-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates Net sales 78,315 76,000 3.4% (3.0%) Net sales, net of loyalty program costs 77,673 75,261 3.3% (3.1%) Other revenue 2,719 2,656 5.0% (2.3%) Total revenue 80,392 77,917 3.3% (3.1%) Cost of goods sold (62,311) (60,850) 3.8% (2.3%) Gross margin 18,081 17,067 1.6% (5.6%) As a % of net sales 23.1% 22.5% (40bps) (63bps) SG&A (14,409) (13,668) 2.5% (5.1%) As a % of net sales (18.4%) (18.0%) 16bps 41bps Recurring operating income before D&A (EBITDA)2 3,735 3,469 (1.5%) (7.1%) EBITDA margin 4.8% 4.6% (23bps) (20bps) Depreciation and amortization (1,536) (1,494) 2.7% (2.8%) Recurring operating income (ROI) 2,135 1,905 (5.1%) (10.8%) ROI margin 2.7% 2.5% (22bps) (22bps) Recurring operating income including income from associates and JVs 2,139 1,919 (4.6%) (10.3%) Non-recurring income and expenses (1,162) (1,161) Operating income 978 758 Financial expense (445) (262) Income before taxes 533 496 Income tax expense (618) (539) Net income from continuing operations (85) (43) Net income from discontinued operations (277) (301) Net income (362) (344) Of which Net income, Group share (531) (561) Of which net income from continuing operations, Group share (254) (259) Of which net income from discontinued operations, Group share (277) (301) Of which Net income, Non-controlling interests 169 216 Of which Net income from continuing operations, Non-controlling interests 169 216 Of which Net income from discontinued operations, Non-controlling interests - - Net income, Group share, adjusted for exceptional items 903 802 Depreciation from supply chain (in COGS) (63) (70) 1 2018 IFRS consolidated accounts

2 Recurring EBITDA excludes depreciation from supply chain activities which is booked in cost of goods sold and excludes non-recurring items as defined below Full-year 2018 consolidated income statement post-IAS 29 vs 2017 reported (in €m) 2017

reported 2018

post-IAS 29 Variation

at constant

exchange

rates Variation

at current

exchange

rates Net sales 78,897 76,000 2.6% (3.7%) Net sales, net of loyalty program costs 78,253 75,261 2.5% (3.8%) Other revenue 2,722 2,656 4.9% (2.4%) Total revenue 80,975 77,917 2.6% (3.8%) Cost of goods sold (62,760) (60,850) 3.1% (3.0%) Gross margin 18,214 17,067 0.9% (6.3%) As a % of net sales 23.1% 22.5% (40bps) (63bps) SG&A (14,641) (13,668) 0.9% (6.6%) As a % of net sales (18.6%) (18.0%) 32bps 57bps Recurring operating income before D&A (EBITDA)1 3,636 3,469 1.1% (4.6%) EBITDA margin 4.6% 4.6% (7bp) (4bp) Depreciation and amortization (1,567) (1,494) 0.7% (4.7%) Recurring operating income (ROI) 2,006 1,905 1.0% (5.0%) ROI margin 2.5% 2.5% (4bps) (4bp Recurring operating income including income from associates and JVs 2,010 1,919 1.5% (4.5%) Non-recurring income and expenses (1,310) (1,161) Operating income 700 758 Financial expense (445) (262) Income before taxes 255 496 Income tax expense (618) (539) Net income from continuing operations (363) (43) Net income from discontinued operations 1 (301) Net income (362) (344) Of which Net income, Group share (531) (561) Of which net income from continuing operations, Group share (531) (259) Of which net income from discontinued operations, Group share 1 (301) Of which Net income, Non-controlling interests 169 216 Of which Net income from continuing operations, Non-controlling interests 169 216 Of which Net income from discontinued operations, Non-controlling interests - - Net income, Group share, adjusted for exceptional items 773 802 Depreciation from supply chain (in COGS) (63) (70) 1 Recurring EBITDA excludes depreciation from supply chain activities which is booked in cost of goods sold and excludes non-recurring items as defined below Full-year 2018 consolidated balance sheet (in €m) 2017 reported 2018 ASSETS Intangible assets 9,341 9,444 Tangible assets 13,097 12,637 Financial investments 2,721 2,650 Deferred tax assets 636 723 Investment properties 410 389 Consumer credit from financial-service companies – Long-term 2,455 2,486 Other non-current assets 337 379 Non-current assets 28,996 28,709 Inventories 6,690 6,135 Trade receivables 2,750 2,537 Consumer credit from financial-service companies – Short-term 3,866 3,722 Tax receivables 890 853 Other assets 851 887 Current financial assets 161 190 Cash and cash equivalents 3,593 4,300 Current assets 18,800 18,624 Assets held for sale 16 46 TOTAL 47,813 47,378 LIABILITIES Shareholders’ equity, Group share 10,059 9,169 Minority interests in consolidated companies 2,099 2,117 Shareholders’ equity 12,159 11,286 Deferred tax liabilities 489 541 Provision for contingencies 3,003 3,521 Borrowings – Long-term 6,428 6,936 Bank loans refinancing – Long-term 2,661 1,932 Non-current liabilities 12,581 12,930 Borrowings – Short-term 1,069 1,339 Trade payables 15,082 14,161 Bank loans refinancing – Short-term 2,817 3,582 Tax payables and others 1,282 1,142 Other debts 2,813 2,938 Current liabilities 23,063 23,162 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 11 - TOTAL 47,813 47,378 Full-year 2018 consolidated cash flow statement (in €m) 2017 restated for IFRS 5 2017

reported 2018 post-IAS29 Var 2018 post-IAS 29 vs. 2017 reported NET DEBT AT OPENING 1 (4,531) (4,531) (3,728) 803 Gross cash flow (continuing operations) 2,749 2,653 2,248 (405) Change in working capital 188 189 (54) (243) Impact of discontinued operations (95) 0 (86) (86) Cash flow from operations 2,843 2,843 2,108 (735) Capital expenditure (2,369) (2,379) (1,611) 768 Change in net payables to fixed asset suppliers (77) (88) (53) 35 Net asset disposals 127 127 194 67 Impact of discontinued operations (20) 0 (2) (2) Free cash flow 503 503 636 134 Free cash flow excluding exceptional items and discontinued operations 1,044 950 1,088 138 Financial investments (259) (259) (193) 65 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries 13 13 22 9 Others (45) (45) 15 61 Impact of discontinued operations 3 3 15 12 Cash flow after investments 215 215 494 280 Capital increase 969 969 89 (880) Dividends paid (292) (292) (235) 57 Acquisition/disposal of investments without change in control 479 479 (0) (479) Treasury shares (40) (40) 42 82 Cost of net financial debt (317) (317) (233) 84 Others (225) (225) (215) 10 NET DEBT AT CLOSE (3,743) (3,743) (3,785) (42) 1 The Group applied IFRS 9 standard – Financial Instruments for the first time as of January 1st, 2018 Change in shareholders’ equity (in €m) Total

shareholders’ equity Shareholders’ equity,

Group share Minority interests At December 31, 2017 12,159 10,059 2,099 Adjustments linked to the first-time application of IFRS 91 (259) (141) (119) Adjustments linked to the first-time application of IAS 29 237 237 - At January 1, 2018 12,136 10,155 1,980 Total net income over the period (344) (561) 216 Dividends (242) (152) (90) Impact of scope and others (263) (273) 10 At December 31, 2018 11,286 9,169 2,117 Full-year 2018 net income, Group share, adjusted for exceptional items (in €m) 2017

restated for IFRS 5 2017

reported 2018

pre-IAS29 2018

post-IAS29 Net income, Group share (531) (531) (582) (561) Restatement for non-recurring income and expenses (before tax) 1,162 1,310 1,159 1,161 Restatement for exceptional items in net financial expenses 21 21 48 48 Tax impact 2 (10) (10) (43) (43) Restatement on share of income from minorities and companies consolidated by the equity method (16) (16) (104) (104) Restatement for net income of discontinued operations 277 (1) 301 301 Adjusted net income, Group share 903 773 779 802 1 The Group applied IFRS 9 standard – Financial Instruments for the first time as of January 1st, 2018

2 Tax impact of restated items (non-recurring income and expenses and financial expenses) and non-recurring tax items DEFINITIONS Like for like sales growth Sales generated by stores opened for at least twelve months, excluding temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates, excluding petrol and calendar effects and excluding IAS 29 impact. Organic sales growth Like for like sales growth plus net openings over the past twelve months, including temporary store closures, at constant exchange rates. Gross margin Gross margin is the difference between the sum of net sales, other income, reduced by loyalty program costs and the cost of goods sold. Cost of sales comprise purchase costs, changes in inventory, the cost of products sold by the financial services companies, discounting revenue and exchange rate gains and losses on goods purchased. Recurring Operating Income (ROI) Recurring Operating Income is defined as the difference between gross margin and sales, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization and provisions. Recurring Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Recurring Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excludes depreciation from supply chain activities which is booked in cost of goods sold and excludes non-recurring items as defined below. Operating income (EBIT) Operating Income (EBIT) is defined as the difference between gross margin and sales, general and administrative expenses, depreciation, amortization and non-recurring items Non-recurring income and expenses are certain material items that are unusual in terms of their nature and frequency, such as impairment, restructuring costs and expenses related to the revaluation of pre-existing risks on the basis of information that the Group became aware of during the accounting period. Free cash flow Free cash flow is defined as the difference between funds generated by operations (before net interest costs), the variation of working capital requirements and capital expenditures. DISCLAIMER This press release contains both historical and forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Carrefour management's current views and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Group. Actual results or performances may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks described in the documents filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers as part of the regulated information disclosure requirements and available on Carrefour's website (www.carrefour.com), and in particular the Annual Report (Document de Référence). These documents are also available in English on the company's website. Investors may obtain a copy of these documents from Carrefour free of charge. Carrefour does not assume any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements in the future View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006100/en/

