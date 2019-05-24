Carrefour: Availability of the Shareholders' Meeting Documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 14, 2019

Regulatory News:
Carrefour (Paris:CA) Shareholders are hereby called to participate in
the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on
Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at The Dock Pullman, 87, avenue des
Magasins Généraux, Aubervilliers (93300), France.
The Notice of Meeting including the agenda and the text of the
resolutions was published in the French bulletin of compulsory legal
notices (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires – BALO) dated
May 8, 2019. A copy is available on the Company’s website at www.carrefour.com.
The Shareholders’ Meeting documents and the voting form have been made
available to Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the
French commercial code (Code de commerce).
The documents and information referred to in Articles R.225-73-1,
L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available on
the Company’s website at www.carrefour.com.
Shareholders may obtain these documents by post, in accordance with
Article R.225-88 and R.225-89 of the French commercial code, by
addressing a written request to:
-
The Company’s head office (93, Avenue de Paris 91300 Massy)
-
Société Générale, Service Assemblées Générales, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes
Cedex 03.
CARREFOUR
Public limited company (société anonyme)
with share capital of 1,973,132,097.50 euros
Head office: 93,
avenue de Paris (91300) Massy, France
Registered with the Nanterre
Trade and Companies Registry under no. 652 014 051
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005138/en/