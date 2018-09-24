Carrefour : Group Press Release

Regulatory News:

The difficulties faced by Casino and its controlling shareholder may not justify untimely, misleading and groundless communications.

Carrefour (Paris:CA) denies having solicited Casino and is surprised that Casino’s board of directors would have been submitted a merger proposal that does not exist.

Focused on the implementation of its 2022 transformation plan, Carrefour is reviewing its legal options in order to stop these inacceptable innuendoes.

