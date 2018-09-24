Carrefour : Group Press Release

Regulatory News:
The difficulties faced by Casino and its controlling shareholder may not
justify untimely, misleading and groundless communications.
Carrefour (Paris:CA) denies having solicited Casino and is surprised
that Casino’s board of directors would have been submitted a merger
proposal that does not exist.
Focused on the implementation of its 2022 transformation plan, Carrefour
is reviewing its legal options in order to stop these inacceptable
innuendoes.
