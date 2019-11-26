Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carrefour : and Fnac Darty Are Strengthening Their Partnership and Continuing to Deploy Darty Shop-in-shops in Carrefour : Hypermarkets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:26am EST

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) and Fnac Darty announce advanced discussions for the deployment of some 30 Darty shop-in-shops in Carrefour hypermarkets in France, under exclusive operating agreements.

The first two pilots opened in November 2018 in Carrefour hypermarkets in Ville-du-Bois and Limoges confirmed the operational feasibility and pertinence of wider-scale deployment, creating value for both banners’ customers, employees and suppliers.

The groups are finalizing the operating procedures for a deployment in 2020 and 2021. This project will be subject to prior approval by the Competition Authority.

With this project, Carrefour and Fnac Darty are refocusing their collaboration on a sustainable structural partnership model of selling in shop-in-shops, and against this backdrop, the existing purchasing partnership in France will terminate by the end of 2019. This decision will enable both banners to independently conduct their annual negotiations for 2020.

About Carrefour Group:

With a multiformat network of 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 84.916 billion euros in 2018. The Group has more than 360,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, Twitter (@CarrefourGroup) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About Fnac Darty:

Operating in eleven countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. As of end of December 2017, the Group, which has 26,000 employees, has a multiformat network of 728 stores, including 502 in France, and is ranked France’s second most visited e-commerce site (nearly 20 million unique visitors per month) with its two retail websites, fnac.com and darty.com. A standard-setting omni-channel retailer, Fnac Darty posted pro-forma revenues of €7.4 billion in 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:41aTOP SONY WH1000XM3 & XM2 HEADPHONES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : Sony Wireless & Noise Cancelling Headphones Sales Compared by Retail Egg
BU
02:41aCompass Fiscal Year 2019 Pretax Profit Fell; Organic Growth Above Targets
DJ
02:40aMorgan Stanley fund offer for PNE too low - shareholders group SdK
RE
02:40aXLIFE SCIENCES AG : New project in the portfolio
EQ
02:38aBORR DRILLING : Information about Q3 2019 results and conference call/webcast
PU
02:38aLAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value
PU
02:38aINTERTEK : Trading Statement
PU
02:38aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : signs new loan agreements with Sberbank
PU
02:38aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : is fighting to survive in London after losing its license
AQ
02:38aSILK BANK : Silkbank signs MoU with Oman Air
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
3WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
4FAURECIA : FAURECIA : Capital Markets Day 2019, Transformation in Action
5BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group