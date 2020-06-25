Cartegraph : Acquires PenBay Solutions, Combines Best-of-breed Infrastructure Management Tech

Esri Partners Join Forces to Help Organizations Seamlessly Manage Every Infrastructure Asset: Indoors, Outdoors, Above and Below Ground

Cartegraph today announced the acquisition of PenBay Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of facility management and space planning software. Combining PenBay’s location-centric facility management capabilities with Cartegraph’s asset, work and resource management solutions provides public and private organizations with a truly comprehensive infrastructure management platform.

Local governments, utilities, universities and commercial campus owners can use this Esri-powered platform to manage operations and maintenance activities across their buildings and infrastructure portfolio. In turn, software users will optimize the performance of their assets, drive efficiencies, improve space utilization, maximize resources, and reduce costs through smarter, data-driven decisions.

“Infrastructure owners have an incredibly important job. Roads, buildings, parks, and water networks are long-term investments that require ongoing optimization,” said Cartegraph CEO Josh Mallamud. “That’s why we focus on embedding domain expertise in our products and services and invest so heavily in customer success. We develop, implement and support our platform—partnering with our customers over the long term to ensure they are successful in their efforts to become the best possible stewards of their infrastructure."

By extending the power of Esri’s ArcGIS platform to every facet of indoor, outdoor, above- and below-ground infrastructure management, organizations will improve the performance of their infrastructure assets, extend their useful lives and optimize resource allocation on operations and maintenance activities. Whether it’s repaving a road or fixing a leaky faucet, maintenance crews efficiently inspect the condition of any asset, receive work assignments and track resources—like labor, equipment and materials—from anywhere. Leaders tap into real-time dashboards and a two-way ArcGIS integration to weigh scenarios, monitor budgets, build capital plans, optimize space allocation, create move plans and tell their stories to elected officials and constituents.

“We joined forces with Cartegraph because it is hands down the best operations and maintenance platform on the market,” said Bill Barron, Cartegraph managing director of buildings and infrastructure and former CEO of PenBay Solutions. “It was important to us to team up with a company who shared our location-centric and customer success-focused DNA. By bringing these teams and solutions together, we’re creating a powerful platform that empowers infrastructure owners to drive high-performance operations of their mission-critical assets.”

All Cartegraph products are built on the foundational technology of Esri. With a map on every screen, the platform leverages location as the unifying data point—driving tightly integrated workflows for indoor and outdoor asset, work and space management.

“Indoor GIS is an area where business partners really help to add value to ArcGIS,” said Robert Laudati, director, Global Partners and Alliances, Esri. “We have been working with the PenBay team in this area for many years and are excited about how Cartegraph, also a long-standing strategic partner, will be able to bring new capabilities to our Esri customers through the combination of Cartegraph and ArcGIS Indoors.”

For more information on managing your building and infrastructure operations, please visit cartegraph.com/UC. Additionally, Esri Virtual User Conference attendees can visit Cartegraph booth #V120 to see the comprehensive solution in action.

About Cartegraph:

Cartegraph builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, higher education institutions and businesses manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.

About PenBay Solutions, LLC:

PenBay Solutions, LLC is a technology leader in using geographic information systems (GIS) technology for facility management, including the extension of GIS inside the building. PenBay Solutions’ InVision software suite is an innovative, commercial, off-the-shelf facilities GIS software solution that helps you tackle challenges—indoors and out—and empowers you in making better-informed decisions about your facilities throughout their lifecycle.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005510/en/