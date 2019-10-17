Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cartel gunmen chase away security forces, free El Chapo's son

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Heavily armed cartel fighters surrounded security forces and made them free one of drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's sons, whose brief apprehension triggered intense gunbattles across the city of Culiacan.

Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said a patrol by National Guard militarized police first came under attack from within a house in the city, 600 km (370 miles) northwest of Mexico City.

After entering the house, they found four men including Ovidio Guzman, who is accused of drug trafficking in the United States.

The patrol was quickly overpowered by cartel gunmen, however, and the decision was taken to withdraw to protect the lives of the National Guard and restore calm in the city, where gangsters had set up roadblocks and were unleashing heavy automatic gunfire, Durazo said.

"The decision was taken to retreat from the house, without Guzman to try to avoid more violence in the area and preserve the lives of our personnel and recover calm in the city," Durazo said.

The chaotic scenes in Culiacan, long a stronghold for the Guzmans' Sinaloa cartel, will increase pressure on President Lopez Obrador, who took office in December promising to pacify a country weary after more than a decade of drug-war fighting. Murders this year are set to be at a record high.

The scenes in Sinaloa follow the massacre of more than a dozen police in western Mexico earlier this week, and the killing of 14 suspected gangsters by the army a day later.

'El Chapo' Guzman led the Sinaloa cartel for decades, escaping from prison twice before being arrested and extradited to the United States. He was found guilty in a U.S. court in February of smuggling tons of drugs and sentenced to life in prison.

He is believed to have about 12 children including Ovidio. The U.S. Department of Justice unveiled an indictment against Ovidio and another of the brothers in February, charging them with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the United States.

The indictment gave Ovidio's age as 28, and said he had been involved in trafficking conspiracies since he was a teenager.

(Additional reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast)

By Lizbeth Diaz and Dave Graham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aAsian shares erase gains after weak China GDP, pound pulls back
RE
10/17Asian shares erase gains after weak China GDP, pound pulls back
RE
10/17Cartel gunmen chase away security forces, free El Chapo's son
RE
10/17Oil dips as China posts slowest GDP growth in almost three decades
RE
10/17China Economic Growth Slows Even More in the Third Quarter -- Update
DJ
10/17NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Economy Maintained Overall Stability with Steady Progress Made in Restructuring in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
10/17Asian LNG spot prices jump to eight-month high ahead of winter
RE
10/17INSTANT VIEW : China third quarter GDP grows 6.0%, misses expectations
RE
10/17Japan finmin Aso says ready to take fiscal steps if needed
RE
10/17Mexico's Pemex announces new Maya crude formulas for exports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
3UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
4GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
5SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group