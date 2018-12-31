Carter Bank & Trust : Promotes Its Director of Internal Audit, Christy Meier, to Senior Vice President

Carter Bank & Trust (OTCQX:CARE) announced today that its director of internal audit, Christy Meier, has been promoted to senior vice president. While independently accountable to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Meier reports administratively to the chief executive officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005098/en/

Carter Bank & Trust's Senior Vice President and Director of Internal Audit Christy Meier (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to this promotion, Meier was vice president.

“As we continue to position Carter Bank & Trust to grow, we thought it was important to incorporate industry-recognized professional standards into our overall internal audit infrastructure,” said Carter Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer Litz Van Dyke.

According to Van Dyke, Meier is directly responsible for the following:

Maintaining a best in class internal audit program at Carter Bank & Trust.

Examining the effectiveness of all risk management functions within the organization.

Challenging senior management to adopt appropriate policies, procedures and controls.

Verifying that the board of directors and senior management are setting and monitoring compliance within the bank’s risk tolerance limits.

Assessing the governance at all management levels.

“With Christy’s leadership, we are confident that we will have a more systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of our risk management, control and governance processes,” Van Dyke added.

Meier has more than 15 years of experience as an internal audit professional and is well-versed in the performance and fraud risk assessments.

Meier has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is a Certified Internal Auditor and has certifications as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt practitioner, project management and quality assessment validation.

About Carter Bank & Trust:

Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 105 branches and more than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005098/en/