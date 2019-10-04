Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. : Announces Closing of Merger with Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc.

Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc., or the Company, announced the completion of the merger with Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc., or CVREIT, in a cash and stock transaction, effective today. Following the merger, the Company is comprised of 150 healthcare and data center properties encompassing approximately 8.7 million square feet located across 33 states. The portfolio represents approximately $3.2 billion of total investments, operating at a weighted average occupancy of 95.3% with a weighted average rent escalation and a weighted average remaining lease term of 2.3% and 10.1 years, respectively.

At the September 26, 2019, CVREIT Special Meeting of Stockholders, the proposal to consummate the merger with the Company was approved by approximately 91.7% of the votes cast. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company acquired approximately 179 million outstanding shares of CVREIT common stock, with each CVREIT stockholder receiving $1.00 in cash and 0.4681 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock for each share of CVREIT common stock owned.

“The closing of this transaction represents the beginning of a new and compelling chapter for the Company,” stated Michael A. Seton, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We believe CVREIT is an excellent complement to our portfolio, bolstering our healthcare investment portfolio and supporting our growth strategy through increased size and scale as well as further diversification of our existing tenancy and geographic distribution. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate value creation for our stockholders.”

A letter is being mailed to each stockholder regarding the Company’s Share Repurchase Plan, Distribution Reinvestment Plan and other pertinent information.

Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. is a public, non-traded corporation headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that currently qualifies and is taxed as a real estate investment trust that is engaged in the acquisition of quality income-producing commercial real estate with a focus on data centers and healthcare facilities. As of October 4, 2019, the Company owned 150 real estate properties.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor to CVREIT’s Special Committee of the Board of Directors, Duff & Phelps LLC provided additional financial advisory services to CVREIT’s Special Committee of the Board of the Directors, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company’s Special Committee of the Board of Directors. DLA Piper US LLP acted as legal counsel to CVREIT’s Special Committee of the Board of Directors, Venable LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company’s Special Committee of the Board of Directors, and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company.

