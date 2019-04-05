|
Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc., or the Company, a public,
non-traded real estate investment trust focused on net-leased data
center and healthcare properties, announced operating results for the
fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
Quarter Ended December 31, 2018, Highlights
-
Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.5 million.
-
Net operating income, or NOI, totaled $36.7 million.
-
Funds from operations, or FFO, as defined by the National Association
of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, attributable to common
stockholders equaled $21.9 million.
-
Modified funds from operations, or MFFO, as defined by the Institute
for Portfolio Alternatives, or the IPA, attributable to common
stockholders equaled $17.6 million.
-
The Company acquired one data center and seven healthcare properties
for an aggregate purchase price of $76.0 million.
-
Effective October 1, 2018, the price of the Company's common stock
issued pursuant to its distribution reinvestment plan, or DRIP, is
$9.25 per each class of share (Class A, Class I, Class T and Class
T2), reflecting the net asset value established on September 27, 2018
by the Company's board of directors.
-
On November 27, 2018, the Company terminated its follow-on offering.
At the completion of the follow-on offering, the Company raised gross
offering proceeds of approximately $129.3 million. As of December 31,
2018, the Company had accepted investors’ subscriptions for and issued
approximately 143.4 million shares of common stock, including shares
of common stock issued pursuant to the DRIP, in our initial and
follow-on offerings, resulting in receipt of gross proceeds of
approximately $1.4 billion.
-
During the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company
repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of common stock for
approximately $10.5 million, or $9.25 per share.
Michael Seton, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President,
stated, “During 2018, we successfully completed over $200 million in
property acquisitions comprised of 15 properties. We expect these
acquisitions to be accretive to our overall portfolio as we diversify
our tenant and geographic base for each of our healthcare and data
center verticals. Our primary focus over the past year, in addition to
sourcing property additions, has been to focus on ways to extract value
from owned assets. We continue to evaluate opportunities in the
marketplace, including traditional property acquisitions, to find ways
to maximize stockholder value.”
An explanation of FFO, MFFO and NOI, as well as reconciliations of
such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S.
GAAP measures, is included at the end of this exhibit.
Financial Results
Quarter Ended December 31, 2018, Compared to Quarter Ended
December 31, 2017
-
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.5 million for
the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $6.4 million for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017, or a 2% increase.
-
FFO attributable to common stockholders was $21.9 million for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 15%, compared to $19.1
million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
-
MFFO attributable to common stockholders was $17.6 million for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 16%, compared to $15.2
million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Year Ended December 31, 2018, Compared to Year Ended December 31,
2017
-
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $28.9 million for
the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $21.3 million for the
year ended December 31, 2017, or a 36% increase.
-
FFO attributable to common stockholders was $87.1 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 40%, compared to $62.4 million
for the year ended December 31, 2017.
-
MFFO attributable to common stockholders was $69.6 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 39%, compared to $49.9
million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Operating Results
Quarter Ended December 31, 2018, Compared to Quarter Ended
December 31, 2017
-
NOI was $36.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an
increase of 23%, compared to $29.8 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017.
-
Total revenue was $46.6 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2018, an increase of 25%, compared to $37.3 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017.
Year Ended December 31, 2018, Compared to Year Ended December 31,
2017
-
NOI was $140.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an
increase of 41%, compared to $99.0 million for the year ended December
31, 2017.
-
Total revenue was $177.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018,
an increase of 42%, compared to $125.1 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
-
Same store rental and parking revenue and tenant reimbursement revenue
were $94.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase
of 1%, compared to $94.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
-
Non-same store rental and parking revenue and tenant reimbursement
revenue were $82.8 million, an increase of 168%, compared to $30.9
million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The increase in Financial and Operating Results during the periods
presented above are primarily the result of property acquisitions.
Portfolio Overview and Leasing Activity
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company acquired one
data center and seven healthcare properties for an aggregate purchase
price of $76.0 million. The acquired properties are comprised of
approximately 273,000 rentable square feet and 100% leased to nine
tenants with remaining lease terms ranging from six to 19 years.
During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company acquired eleven
healthcare properties and four data center properties for an aggregate
purchase price of approximately $217.3 million. The properties total
approximately 578,000 rentable square feet, have a weighted average
occupancy of 96.0%, and a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5
years.
As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 85 properties, located in 43
markets, comprising approximately 5.8 million of rentable square feet
with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.8 billion. The
Company's properties had a weighted average occupancy of 97.6% and
weighted average remaining lease term of 9.7 years.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
On November 27, 2018, the Company completed the follow-on offering. At
the completion of the follow-on offering the Company raised gross
proceeds of $129.3 million of common stock, which consisted of $29.4
million of Class A shares, $54.6 million of Class I shares, $12.9
million of Class T shares and $32.4 million of Class T2 shares.
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had accepted investors’
subscriptions for and issued approximately 143.4 million shares of
Class A, Class I, Class T and Class T2 common stock since inception,
including the follow-on offering and shares issued through the DRIP,
resulting in receipt of gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 billion,
before share repurchases of $63.8 million, selling commissions and
dealer manager fees of approximately $96.7 million and other offering
costs of approximately $27.0 million.
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had total principal debt
outstanding of $822.8 million, consisting of $467.8 million in notes
payable and $355.0 million on the credit facility and a net debt
leverage ratio, which is the ratio of principal debt outstanding less
cash to fair market value plus total aggregate purchase price of
properties acquired after that date of 37.8%. The Company’s outstanding
debt was comprised of 69.0% fixed rate debt (including debt fixed
through the use of interest rate swaps) and 31.0% variable rate debt.
During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company added 16 properties
to the collateralized pool of the credit facility, increasing total pool
availability by approximately $142.5 million. As of December 31, 2018,
the Company had liquidity of $263.2 million, consisting of $68.4 million
in cash and cash equivalents and $194.8 million in borrowing base
availability on the credit facility.
Distributions
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company paid aggregate
distributions of $21.0 million ($10.6 million in cash and $10.4 million
reinvested in shares of common stock pursuant to the DRIP) and declared
distributions per share of $0.18. The Company paid aggregate
distributions of $81.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2018,
($40.3 million in cash and $40.9 million through the DRIP) declaring
$0.63 per share in distributions.
The Company paid aggregate distributions and declared distributions per
share of each class of common stock as follows:
Class A Shares:
-
paid distributions of $13.4 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2018, ($7.0 million in cash and $6.4 million reinvested in shares of
common stock pursuant to the Company's DRIP) and distributions of
$53.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 ($27.7 million in
cash and $26.0 million reinvested in shares of common stock pursuant
to the Company's DRIP);
-
declared distributions per share of $0.17 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, and $0.65 for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Class I Shares:
-
paid distributions of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2018, ($1.1 million in cash and $0.8 million reinvested in shares of
common stock pursuant to the DRIP) and distributions of $6.0 million
for the year ended December 31, 2018 ($3.4 million in cash and $2.6
million reinvested in shares of common stock pursuant to the Company's
DRIP);
-
declared distributions per share of $0.17 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, and $0.65 for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Class T Shares:
-
paid distributions of $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2018, ($2.3 million in cash and $3.0 million reinvested in shares of
common stock pursuant to the DRIP) and distributions of $20.8 million
for the year ended December 31, 2018 ($8.9 million in cash and $11.9
million reinvested in shares of common stock pursuant to the Company's
DRIP);
-
declared distributions per share of $0.14 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, and $0.56 for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Class T2 Shares:
-
paid distributions of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2018, ($0.2 million in cash and $0.2 million reinvested in shares of
common stock pursuant to the DRIP) and distributions of $0.7 million
for the year ended December 31, 2018 ($0.3 million in cash and $0.4
million reinvested in shares of common stock pursuant to the Company's
DRIP);
-
declared distributions per share of $0.14 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, and $0.44 for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Supplemental Information
The Company routinely announces material information to investors and
the marketplace using press releases, SEC filings and the Company's
website at www.cvmissioncriticalreit2.com/pressreleases.
The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed
material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others
interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the
information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to
following the Company's press releases and SEC filings. A glossary of
definitions and other supplemental information may be found attached to
the Form 8-K filed April 5, 2019. A comprehensive listing of the
Company's properties is available at www.cvmissioncriticalreit2.com/propertygallery.
About Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II,
Inc.
Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. is a public, non-traded
corporation headquartered in Tampa, Florida that currently qualifies and
is taxed as a real estate investment trust that engages in the
acquisition of quality income-producing commercial real estate with a
focus on data centers and healthcare facilities. As of December 31,
2018, the Company owned 85 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data
centers and 56 healthcare properties located in 43 markets across the
United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein, other than historical fact, may be
considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A
of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are
predicated on current assumptions regarding operational strategies,
anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions.
No forward-looking statement is intended to, nor shall it, serve as a
guarantee of future performance. You can identify the forward-looking
statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,”
“continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,”
“plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will” and
other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and
forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to
various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the
section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive
and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements
that are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
Balance Sheet (amounts in thousands,
except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
|
$
|
246,790
|
|
|
|
$
|
223,277
|
|
Buildings and improvements, less accumulated depreciation of $84,594
and $45,789, respectively
|
|
|
|
1,426,942
|
|
|
|
1,250,794
|
|
Construction in progress
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31,334
|
|
Total real estate, net
|
|
|
|
1,673,732
|
|
|
|
1,505,405
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
68,360
|
|
|
|
74,803
|
|
Acquired intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $42,081
and $22,162, respectively
|
|
|
|
154,204
|
|
|
|
150,554
|
|
Other assets, net
|
|
|
|
67,533
|
|
|
|
47,182
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,963,829
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,777,944
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net of deferred financing costs of $3,441 and $4,393,
respectively
|
|
|
|
464,345
|
|
|
|
463,742
|
|
Credit facility, net of deferred financing costs of $2,489 and $601,
respectively
|
|
|
|
352,511
|
|
|
|
219,399
|
|
Accounts payable due to affiliates
|
|
|
|
12,427
|
|
|
|
15,249
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
29,555
|
|
|
|
27,709
|
|
Intangible lease liabilities, less accumulated amortization of
$7,592 and $2,760, respectively
|
|
|
|
57,606
|
|
|
|
61,294
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
916,444
|
|
|
|
787,393
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares
authorized; 143,412,353 and 126,559,834 shares issued, respectively;
136,466,242 and 124,327,777 shares outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
|
|
1,243
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
1,192,340
|
|
|
|
1,084,905
|
|
Accumulated distributions in excess of earnings
|
|
|
|
(152,421
|
)
|
|
|
(99,309
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
6,100
|
|
|
|
3,710
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
1,047,383
|
|
|
|
990,549
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
1,047,385
|
|
|
|
990,551
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,963,829
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,777,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Income Statement (amounts in
thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and parking revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,335
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,493
|
Tenant reimbursement revenue
|
|
|
|
6,234
|
|
|
|
4,773
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
46,569
|
|
|
|
37,266
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and parking expenses
|
|
|
|
9,888
|
|
|
|
7,502
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
1,870
|
|
|
|
870
|
Asset management fees
|
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
|
2,908
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
15,410
|
|
|
|
12,646
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
|
30,627
|
|
|
|
23,926
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
15,942
|
|
|
|
13,340
|
Interest and other expense, net
|
|
|
|
9,476
|
|
|
|
6,932
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,466
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,408
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized income (loss) on interest rate swaps, net
|
|
|
|
(4,975
|
)
|
|
|
2,589
|
Comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,997
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
135,271,638
|
|
|
|
119,651,271
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
135,297,138
|
|
|
|
119,666,234
|
Net income per common share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Income Statement (amounts in
thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and parking revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
152,975
|
|
|
$
|
106,168
|
Tenant reimbursement revenue
|
|
|
|
24,357
|
|
|
18,927
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
177,332
|
|
|
125,095
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and parking expenses
|
|
|
|
37,327
|
|
|
26,096
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
5,396
|
|
|
4,069
|
Asset management fees
|
|
|
|
13,114
|
|
|
9,963
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
58,258
|
|
|
41,133
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
|
114,095
|
|
|
81,261
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
63,237
|
|
|
43,834
|
Interest and other expense, net
|
|
|
|
34,364
|
|
|
22,555
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,873
|
|
|
$
|
21,279
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized income on interest rate swaps, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,390
|
|
|
$
|
2,870
|
Comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,263
|
|
|
$
|
24,149
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
131,040,645
|
|
|
101,714,148
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
131,064,388
|
|
|
101,731,944
|
Net income per common share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
Use of Non-GAAP Information
Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as total
revenues, less rental and parking expenses, which excludes depreciation
and amortization, general and administrative expenses, acquisition
related expenses, asset management fees and interest expense, net. The
Company believes that net operating income serves as a useful supplement
to net income because it allows investors and management to measure
unlevered property-level operating results and to compare operating
results to the operating results of other real estate companies between
periods on a consistent basis. Net operating income should not be
considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with
GAAP as an indicator of financial performance, and accordingly, the
Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of
the consolidated historical operating results, net operating income
should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented in the
condensed consolidated financial statements and data included on the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 22,
2018.
The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to common
stockholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure, to net operating income for the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental, parking and tenant reimbursement revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
46,569
|
|
|
$
|
37,266
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and parking expenses
|
|
|
|
9,888
|
|
|
7,502
|
Net operating income
|
|
|
|
36,681
|
|
|
29,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
1,870
|
|
|
870
|
Asset management fees
|
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
2,908
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
15,410
|
|
|
12,646
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
15,942
|
|
|
13,340
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
9,476
|
|
|
6,932
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,466
|
|
|
$
|
6,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental, parking and tenant reimbursement revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
177,332
|
|
|
$
|
125,095
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and parking expenses
|
|
|
|
37,327
|
|
|
26,096
|
Net operating income
|
|
|
|
140,005
|
|
|
98,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
5,396
|
|
|
4,069
|
Asset management fees
|
|
|
|
13,114
|
|
|
9,963
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
58,258
|
|
|
41,133
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
63,237
|
|
|
43,834
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
34,364
|
|
|
22,555
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,873
|
|
|
$
|
21,279
|
The Company generates almost all of the net operating income from
property operations. In order to evaluate the overall portfolio,
management analyzes the net operating income of same store properties.
The Company defines "same store properties" as operating properties that
were owned and operated for the entirety of both calendar periods being
compared and excludes properties under development. By evaluating the
property net operating income of the same store properties, management
is able to monitor the operations of the Company's existing properties
for comparable periods to measure the performance of the current
portfolio and determine the effects of new acquisitions on net income.
The following breaks out same store and non-same store components of net
operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store rental and parking revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
77,777
|
|
|
$
|
77,791
|
Same store tenant reimbursement revenue
|
|
|
|
16,711
|
|
|
16,227
|
Non-same store rental, parking and tenant reimbursement revenue
|
|
|
|
82,794
|
|
|
30,939
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
138
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
177,332
|
|
|
125,095
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store rental and parking expenses
|
|
|
|
19,452
|
|
|
18,873
|
Non-same store rental and parking expenses
|
|
|
|
17,875
|
|
|
7,223
|
Net operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
140,005
|
|
|
$
|
98,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One of the Company’s objectives is to provide cash distributions to its
stockholders from cash generated by the Company’s operations. The
purchase of real estate assets and real estate-related investments, and
the corresponding expenses associated with that process, is a key
operational feature of the Company’s business plan in order to generate
cash from operations. Due to certain unique operating characteristics of
real estate companies, the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, an industry trade group, has promulgated a
measure known as FFO which the Company believes is an appropriate
supplemental measure to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The
use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental
performance measure. FFO is not equivalent to the Company’s net income
as determined under GAAP.
The Company defines FFO, consistent with NAREIT’s definition, as net
income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses)
from sales of property and asset impairment write-downs, plus
depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and after
adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be
calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.
The Company, along with others in the real estate industry, consider FFO
to be an appropriate supplemental measure of a REIT’s operating
performance because it is based on a net income analysis of property
portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation
and amortization and asset impairment write-downs, which the Company
believes provides a more complete understanding of its performance to
investors and to its management, and when compared year over year,
reflects the impact on the Company’s operations from trends in occupancy.
Publicly registered, non-listed REITs, such as the Company, typically
have a significant amount of acquisition activity and are substantially
more dynamic during their initial years of investment and operations.
While other start-up entities may also experience significant
acquisition activity during their initial years, the Company believes
that publicly registered, non-listed REITs, like the Company, are unique
in that they have a limited life with targeted exit strategies within a
relatively limited time frame after the acquisition activity ceases. The
Company will use cash flows from operations and debt financings to
acquire real estate assets and real estate-related investments, and the
Company's board of directors will determine to pursue a liquidity event
when it believes that the then-current market conditions are favorable;
however, the Company's board of directors does not anticipate evaluating
a liquidity event (i.e., listing of its shares of common stock on a
national securities exchange, a merger or sale, the sale of all or
substantially all of its assets, or another similar transaction) until
five to seven years after the termination of the primary offering of the
Company's initial public offering, which is generally comparable to
other publicly registered, non-listed REITs. Thus, the Company does not
intend to continuously purchase real estate assets and intends to have a
limited life. Due to these factors and other unique features of publicly
registered, non-listed REITs, the IPA has standardized a measure known
as modified funds from operations, or MFFO, which the Company believes
to be another appropriate supplemental measure to reflect the operating
performance of a publicly registered, non-listed REIT. MFFO is a metric
used by management to evaluate sustainable performance and dividend
policy. MFFO is not equivalent to the Company’s net income as determined
under GAAP.
The Company defines MFFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the IPA’s
definition in its Practice Guideline: FFO further adjusted for the
following items included in the determination of GAAP net income;
acquisition fees and expenses; amounts related to straight-line rental
income and amortization of above and below intangible lease assets and
liabilities; accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on debt
investments; mark-to-market adjustments included in net income;
nonrecurring gains or losses included in net income from the
extinguishment or sale of debt, hedges, foreign exchange, derivatives or
securities holdings where trading of such holdings is not a fundamental
attribute of the business plan, unrealized gains or losses resulting
from consolidation from, or deconsolidation to, equity accounting,
adjustments related to contingent purchase price obligations where such
adjustments have been included in the derivation of GAAP net income, and
after adjustments for a consolidated and unconsolidated partnership and
joint ventures, with such adjustments calculated to reflect MFFO on the
same basis. The Company’s MFFO calculation complies with the IPA’s
Practice Guideline, described above. In calculating MFFO, the Company
excludes amortization of above and below-market leases, amounts related
to straight-line rents (which are adjusted in order to reflect such
payments from a GAAP accrual basis to closer to an expected to be
received cash basis of disclosing the rent and lease payment) and
ineffectiveness of interest rate swaps. The other adjustments included
in the IPA’s Practice Guideline are not applicable to the Company.
The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to common
stockholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure, to FFO and MFFO for the quarterly periods presented below and
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in thousands,
except share data and per share amounts):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,466
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,717
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,186
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,504
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,408
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
15,410
|
|
|
|
14,849
|
|
|
|
14,282
|
|
|
|
13,717
|
|
|
|
12,646
|
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,876
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,566
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,468
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,221
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,054
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities (1)
|
|
|
|
(1,022
|
)
|
|
|
(1,086
|
)
|
|
|
(1,085
|
)
|
|
|
(1,087
|
)
|
|
|
(854
|
)
|
Straight-line rents (2)
|
|
|
|
(3,355
|
)
|
|
|
(3,326
|
)
|
|
|
(3,372
|
)
|
|
|
(3,311
|
)
|
|
|
(2,910
|
)
|
Ineffectiveness of interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
MFFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,569
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,105
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,049
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,862
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,248
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
135,271,638
|
|
|
|
132,467,127
|
|
|
|
129,926,130
|
|
|
|
126,384,346
|
|
|
|
119,651,271
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
135,297,138
|
|
|
|
132,491,755
|
|
|
|
129,948,432
|
|
|
|
126,401,940
|
|
|
|
119,666,234
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
FFO per common share - basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
FFO per common share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Under GAAP, certain intangibles are accounted for at cost and
reviewed at least annually for impairment, and certain intangibles are
assumed to diminish predictably in value over time and are amortized,
similar to depreciation and amortization of real estate-related assets
that are excluded from FFO. However, because real estate values and
market lease rates historically rise or fall with market conditions,
management believes that by excluding charges related to amortization of
these intangibles, MFFO provides useful supplemental information on the
performance of the real estate.
(2) Under GAAP, rental revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis
over the terms of the related lease (including rent holidays if
applicable). This may result in income recognition that is significantly
different than the underlying contract terms. By adjusting for the
change in deferred rent receivables, MFFO may provide useful
supplemental information on the realized economic impact of lease terms,
providing insight on the expected contractual cash flows of such lease
terms, and aligns with our analysis of operating performance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,873
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,279
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
58,258
|
|
|
|
41,133
|
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,131
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,412
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities (1)
|
|
|
|
(4,280
|
)
|
|
|
(1,817
|
)
|
Straight-line rents (2)
|
|
|
|
(13,364
|
)
|
|
|
(10,596
|
)
|
Ineffectiveness of interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
(58
|
)
|
MFFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
69,585
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,941
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
131,040,645
|
|
|
|
101,714,148
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
131,064,388
|
|
|
|
101,731,944
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
FFO per common share - basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
FFO per common share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Under GAAP, certain intangibles are accounted for at cost and
reviewed at least annually for impairment, and certain intangibles are
assumed to diminish predictably in value over time and are amortized,
similar to depreciation and amortization of real estate-related assets
that are excluded from FFO. However, because real estate values and
market lease rates historically rise or fall with market conditions,
management believes that by excluding charges related to amortization of
these intangibles, MFFO provides useful supplemental information on the
performance of the real estate.
(2) Under GAAP, rental revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis
over the terms of the related lease (including rent holidays if
applicable). This may result in income recognition that is significantly
different than the underlying contract terms. By adjusting for the
change in deferred rent receivables, MFFO may provide useful
supplemental information on the realized economic impact of lease terms,
providing insight on the expected contractual cash flows of such lease
terms, and aligns with our analysis of operating performance.
