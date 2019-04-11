Carter Validus : Mission Critical REIT, Inc. to Merge with Carter Validus : Mission Critical REIT II, Inc.

Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. (“CVMC REIT I”) and Carter
Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. (“CVMC REIT II”), both
registered, non-traded real estate investment trusts focused on
investing in income producing commercial real estate, announced today
that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to merge in
a stock and cash transaction, creating an entity valued at approximately
$3.2 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CVMC REIT I
stockholders will receive $1.00 per share in cash and .4681 shares of
CVMC REIT II Class A common stock for each share of CVMC REIT I common
stock owned. Upon completion of the merger, current CVMC REIT I
stockholders will own approximately 39 percent and current CVMC REIT II
stockholders will own approximately 61 percent of the combined company,
on a fully diluted basis. The combination of CVMC REIT I and CVMC REIT
II is expected to generate significant benefits for stockholders,
including cost savings and increased operating efficiencies.
“We are excited to announce the merger of CVMC REIT I and CVMC REIT II
and believe that joining together the two complimentary portfolios
creates significant advantages for stockholders of both companies. We
expect that the combined company will benefit from increased size and
scale, further diversification of tenancy and geography, and the
continued guidance of its seasoned management team, culminating in
expanded potential liquidity options and resulting value to
stockholders,” stated Michael A. Seton, Chief Executive Officer and
President of CVMC REIT I and CVMC REIT II.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject
to certain closing conditions, including the approval of the merger by
CVMC REIT I stockholders.
The merger agreement includes a “go-shop” provision that allows the
special committee of the board of directors of CVMC REIT I
and its advisors to actively solicit and negotiate with other potential
acquirers
to determine whether they are interested in making a proposal to acquire all
or part of CVMC REIT I. Accordingly, CVMC REIT I will solicit competing
acquisition proposals through May 26, 2019.
CVMC REIT I and CVMC REIT II have made available a webcast presentation
detailing the terms of the proposed transaction at both www.cvmissioncriticalreit.com
and www.cvmissioncriticalreitii.com.
Advisors
Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor to CVMC REIT I’s
Special Committee of the Board of Directors, Duff & Phelps LLC provided
additional financial advisory services to CVMC REIT I’s Special
Committee of the Board of the Directors, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey,
Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CVMC REIT II’s Special
Committee of the Board of Directors. DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to
CVMC REIT I’s Special Committee of the Board of Directors, Venable LLP
acted as legal counsel to CVMC REIT II’s Special Committee of the Board
of Directors, and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as legal counsel to CVMC
REIT II.
Financing
CVMC REIT II has obtained fully committed financing from SunTrust
Bank and KeyBank National Association to ensure all necessary capital
available to fund the transaction.
About Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc.
Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. is a public, non-traded
corporation headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that has elected to be
taxed and currently qualifies as a real estate investment trust and
invests in mission critical healthcare real estate assets located
throughout the United States. Mission critical real estate assets are
purpose-built facilities designed to support the most essential
operations of tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned
61 real estate properties.
About Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc.
Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT II, Inc. is a public, non-traded
corporation headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that currently qualifies
and is taxed as a real estate investment trust that engages in the
acquisition of quality income-producing commercial real estate with a
focus on data centers and healthcare facilities. As of December 31,
2018, the Company owned 85 real estate properties.
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of the federal securities laws. CVMC REIT I and CVMC REIT II expect to
prepare and file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4
containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus. WE URGE INVESTORS TO READ
THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS
FILED BY CVMC REIT I AND CVMC REIT II IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED
MERGER WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT CVMC REIT I, CVMC REIT II AND THE PROPOSED MERGER.
INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR
ENTIRETY. Investors will be able to obtain these materials and other
documents filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
In addition, these materials will also be available free of charge by
accessing CVMC REIT I’s website (www.cvmissioncriticalreit.com)
or by accessing CVMC REIT II’s website (www.cvmissioncriticalreitii.com).
Participants in the Proxy Solicitation
Information regarding CVMC REIT I’s directors and executive officers is
available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March
22, 2019, and information regarding CVMC REIT II’s directors and
executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed
with the SEC on March 22, 2019. Certain directors and executive officers
of CVMC REIT I and/or CVMC REIT II and other persons may have direct or
indirect interests in the merger due to securities holdings,
pre-existing or future indemnification arrangements and rights to
severance payments and retention bonuses if their employment is
terminated prior to or following the merger. If and to the extent that
any of the participants will receive any additional benefits in
connection with the merger, the details of those benefits will be
described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the
merger. Investors and security holders may obtain additional information
regarding the direct and indirect interests of CVMC REIT I and CVMC REIT
II and their respective executive officers and directors in the merger
by reading the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the merger
when it becomes available.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements,” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by
the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on
management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements; no assurance can be given that these expectations will be
attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from these expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk that
the merger will not be consummated within the expected time period or at
all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that
could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the
inability of CVMC REIT I to obtain stockholder approval of the merger or
the failure to satisfy the other conditions to completion of the merger;
risks related to disruption of management’s attention from the ongoing
business operations due to the merger; availability of suitable
investment opportunities; changes in interest rates; the availability
and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions;
legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the
business of CVMC REIT I or CVMC REIT II; and other factors, including
those set forth in the Risk Factors section of CVMC REIT I’s and CVMC
REIT II’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by CVMC
REIT I and CVMC REIT II with the SEC, copies of which are available on
the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
CVMC REIT I and CVMC REIT II undertake no obligation to update these
statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
