Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carter Valildus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. Announced Today That an Affiliate of the University of Texas Medical Branch (“UTMB”) Has Entered into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 12:18am CEST

Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. (“we”, “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) announced today that an affiliate of the University of Texas Medical Branch (“UTMB”) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to lease the Bay Area Regional Medical Center property in Webster, Texas.

Michael Seton, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, stated, “We are excited to be able to have the opportunity to be part of UTMB’s presence in the Webster, Texas market and look forward to a strong relationship with such a well-regarded and world class healthcare system.”

About Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc.

Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. currently qualifies as a real estate investment trust and invests in mission critical real estate assets located throughout the United States. Mission critical real estate assets are purpose-built facilities designed to support the most essential operations of tenants.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 19/16 - Fitch Reaffirms Copel’s National Rating – ‘AA-(bra)’
PU
12:50aLEADFX : Obtains Interim Order and Announces Anticipated Mailing of Meeting Materials with Respect to Going Private Transaction
AQ
12:49a$16K PGP Grant Awarded to Richardson Adult Literacy Center
BU
12:47aCEQUENCE ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
12:45aAPPLE : federighi, craig
PU
12:45aAPPLE : williams, jeffrey e
PU
12:41aGREENSPACE BRANDS INC : . - Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
12:39aWillScot Corporation Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
GL
12:35aDTE ENERGY : Compare prices to make the right choice
PU
12:35aLIQUOR STORES N A : Alcanna Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS INC : CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
3AUTOZONE : AUTOZONE : to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 18, 2018
4INVITATION HOMES : Plan a Fun Stay-at-Home Evening that Your Kids Will Love
5YELLOWHEAD MINING INC : YELLOWHEAD MINING : Provides Updates on Completion of Rights Offering

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.