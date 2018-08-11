Carter Valildus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. Announced Today That an Affiliate of the University of Texas Medical Branch (“UTMB”) Has Entered into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent

Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. (“we”, “us,” “our,” or the
“Company”) announced today that an affiliate of the University of Texas
Medical Branch (“UTMB”) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent
to lease the Bay Area Regional Medical Center property in Webster, Texas.
Michael Seton, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company,
stated, “We are excited to be able to have the opportunity to be part of
UTMB’s presence in the Webster, Texas market and look forward to a
strong relationship with such a well-regarded and world class healthcare
system.”
About Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc.
Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT, Inc. currently qualifies as a real
estate investment trust and invests in mission critical real estate
assets located throughout the United States. Mission critical real
estate assets are purpose-built facilities designed to support the most
essential operations of tenants.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These
forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and
phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,”
“should,” “will” and other similar terms and phrases, including
references to assumptions and forecasts of future results.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated
at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although the
Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no
assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation
will not be material. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement contained herein to conform the statement to
actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.
