Cartesian Robots Market Growth Forecast | Right Type of Robot for the Automotive Industry | Technavio

According to market research firm Technavio, the global
Cartesian robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly
5% over the next few years. One of the primary reasons for this growth
is the increased demand for Cartesian robots in the automotive industry
as these robots are best suited for dispensing adhesives. Of all the
different types of robots, SCARA robots and Cartesian robots are the
most in-demand robots in the manufacturing industry.
Pros and cons of Cartesian robots
Researchers at Technavio believe that by carefully assessing the
advantages and disadvantages of the Cartesian robots, end-users can make
the best decision when it comes to choosing the right type of robot for
different applications. One of the primary advantages of Cartesians is
that they are easy to program and are ideal for straight line
insertions. Their payload is much higher compared to other robots such
as SCARA robots and their rigidity allows precision during application.
On the flipside, Cartesian robots come with disadvantages such as they
require a large volume of space to operate and they cannot perform
underwater. These robots also need special protection when working in a
hazardous environment.
The APAC region is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the
cartesian robots market over the next few years. The presence of large
manufacturing facilities in the region and the growing demand for
industrial robots from countries such as China, India, Japan, South
Korea, and Singapore, are the major factors fueling the market’s growth.
Leading players in the Cartesian robots market
-
ABB
-
Denso Wave
-
KUKA
-
Seiko Epson
-
Toshiba Machine
ABB is one of the leading pioneers in the industrial robotics market,
having installed more than 400,000 robots worldwide. The company
provides manufacturers with a wide range of robots to choose from to
improve production, product quality, and ensure the safety of the
workers. The company caters to all requirements irrespective of
application.
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s robotics industry covers over 200 reports including multiple
segments from the industrial robotics sector. The research team monitors
the industry from all aspects, from trending technologies to emerging
markets, and provides insight into the present and future market
scenario. Each report classifies the key drivers, latest trends, and
challenges that the industry is currently experiencing. It also includes
market positioning of the key players in the industrial robotics market.
Some of the top reports covered under the industrial robotics market
include industrial robots in the automotive industry, industrial
robotics in heavy industries, and industrial robot positioners.
