Cartesian Robots Market Growth Forecast | Right Type of Robot for the Automotive Industry | Technavio

According to market research firm Technavio, the global Cartesian robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the next few years. One of the primary reasons for this growth is the increased demand for Cartesian robots in the automotive industry as these robots are best suited for dispensing adhesives. Of all the different types of robots, SCARA robots and Cartesian robots are the most in-demand robots in the manufacturing industry.

Pros and cons of Cartesian robots

Researchers at Technavio believe that by carefully assessing the advantages and disadvantages of the Cartesian robots, end-users can make the best decision when it comes to choosing the right type of robot for different applications. One of the primary advantages of Cartesians is that they are easy to program and are ideal for straight line insertions. Their payload is much higher compared to other robots such as SCARA robots and their rigidity allows precision during application. On the flipside, Cartesian robots come with disadvantages such as they require a large volume of space to operate and they cannot perform underwater. These robots also need special protection when working in a hazardous environment.

The APAC region is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the cartesian robots market over the next few years. The presence of large manufacturing facilities in the region and the growing demand for industrial robots from countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, are the major factors fueling the market’s growth.

Leading players in the Cartesian robots market

ABB

Denso Wave

KUKA

Seiko Epson

Toshiba Machine

ABB is one of the leading pioneers in the industrial robotics market, having installed more than 400,000 robots worldwide. The company provides manufacturers with a wide range of robots to choose from to improve production, product quality, and ensure the safety of the workers. The company caters to all requirements irrespective of application.

Technavio’s robotics industry covers over 200 reports including multiple segments from the industrial robotics sector. The research team monitors the industry from all aspects, from trending technologies to emerging markets, and provides insight into the present and future market scenario. Each report classifies the key drivers, latest trends, and challenges that the industry is currently experiencing. It also includes market positioning of the key players in the industrial robotics market.

Some of the top reports covered under the industrial robotics market include industrial robots in the automotive industry, industrial robotics in heavy industries, and industrial robot positioners.

