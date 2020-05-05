5 May, 2020 - by Matt Carthy TD

Carthy calls for Bird Flu compensation for poultry farmers

Cavan Monaghan Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, has called on the government to introduce a compensation package for poultry farmers affected by Avian Influenza (Bird Flu). Deputy Carthy raised the matter with the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, during last Thurday's Dáil sitting. The Minister failed to address the issue in his own remarks and Deputy Carthy has said that he has followed the matter up in writing.

The Sinn Féin TD said:

'On Thursday last I asked the Minister to give me a yes or no answer as to whether he will consider providing a compensation scheme to those poultry farmers who have experienced culls as a result of bird flu outbreaks.

'Unfortunately, the Minister did not respond and has yet to comment on this issue which has caused huge hardship to some poultry farmers.

'These are farmers who have suffered devastating losses due to an occurrence that they cannot insure against. In the absence of an insurance scheme, the government needs to provide compensation to those affected.

'I have followed up this matter in writing to the Minister and I intend to pursue this issue until there is a fair package put in place.'

ENDS