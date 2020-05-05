Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carthy calls for Bird Flu compensation for poultry farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:44am EDT

5 May, 2020 - by Matt Carthy TD

Carthy calls for Bird Flu compensation for poultry farmers

Cavan Monaghan Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, has called on the government to introduce a compensation package for poultry farmers affected by Avian Influenza (Bird Flu). Deputy Carthy raised the matter with the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, during last Thurday's Dáil sitting. The Minister failed to address the issue in his own remarks and Deputy Carthy has said that he has followed the matter up in writing.

The Sinn Féin TD said:

'On Thursday last I asked the Minister to give me a yes or no answer as to whether he will consider providing a compensation scheme to those poultry farmers who have experienced culls as a result of bird flu outbreaks.

'Unfortunately, the Minister did not respond and has yet to comment on this issue which has caused huge hardship to some poultry farmers.

'These are farmers who have suffered devastating losses due to an occurrence that they cannot insure against. In the absence of an insurance scheme, the government needs to provide compensation to those affected.

'I have followed up this matter in writing to the Minister and I intend to pursue this issue until there is a fair package put in place.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 12:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:00aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Coronaria Oy Has Gained Title to All the Shares in Silmäasema Oyj and the Shares Have Been Delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki
AQ
09:00aDREMIO : Data Lake Engine Now Available in AWS Marketplace
BU
08:59aFiat Chrysler plunges to loss, but no change to PSA deal
RE
08:59aTOPBUILD : Management's Prepared Remarks Q1 2020
PU
08:59aDEADLINE NEXT WEEK : Block & Leviton LLP Filed Securities Fraud Class Action Against Funko, Inc.: Shareholders Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
08:57aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aPEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aANTARES PHARMA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:56aAPEX CLEAN ENERGY : Leads Market for 2019 Corporate Renewable Power Procurement
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
4BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group