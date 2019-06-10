Cartoon Network's Adventure Time Heroes Enter Brawlhalla with Epic Crossovers of Finn, Jake and Princess Bubblegum

Algebraic, dude! Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3),
Ubisoft announced that Epic Crossovers for Finn the Human, Jake the Dog
and Princess Bubblegum from Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time are
available now in Brawlhalla. The free-to-play platform fighter game has
more than 25 million players on PC and PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system, and is also available on the Xbox One family of
devices including Xbox One X, and the Nintendo Switch™ system.
The Adventure Time Epic Crossovers mirror existing Brawlhalla
Legends but punch it up a notch with completely unique visual designs
that includes a new style for their signature powers, new custom select
animations, new sound design, and more.
A special Adventure Time in-game event kicks off today through
June 25 and will include the following brand new content.
Hey kid, you want some magic powers? Check out three new Adventure
Time Crossovers.
-
Finn – the young human kid, this Epic Crossover mirrors the powers and
abilities of the Brawlhalla Legend Jhala, but with six signature
attacks and two Adventure Time themed weapons skins for axe and
sword.
-
Jake – the magic companion, with six signature attacks and two Adventure
Time themed weapons hammer and gauntlets. Jake mirrors the Legend
Kor. Let's kick their digital bootays!
-
Princess Bubblegum – Ruler of the Candy Kingdom, with six signature
attacks and two Adventure Time themed weapons for blasters and
rocket lance. Bubblegum mirrors Lord Vraxx. We’ve got science!
The Adventure Time Epic Crossovers will turn frowns all around
and continue to be offered in-store after the event, with Finn, Jake and
Princess Bubblegum Epic Crossovers; all of this sweet, sweet crunkle can
be purchased for 300 Mammoth coins each.
Buddy Mode: the new Adventure Time-themed game mode
This time, there’s an “I” in the word “team”. In a special Adventure
Time map, players are their own team by controlling two legends
simultaneously, to defeat another player controlling two legends
simultaneously. This new game mode will remain as a custom game mode
after the event ends. It's much more dangerous than you think!
More fantastic Adventure Time additions
-
An Adventure Time-themed map, The Treehouse Stage
-
Themed KO effects featuring characters from everyone’s favorite crew:
Lady Rainicorn, Lumpy Space Princess, Gunter, including other sweet
townspeople from the Land of Ooo.
Developed by Blue Mammoth, Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform
fighting game that brings players to the fight for glory in the halls of
Valhalla. Choosing from over 40 unique characters, players can jump into
single-player and co-op modes as well as online and local competitions.
This year, the team has begun adding cross-platform play in phases, with
players on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC now able to matchmake
together – for more details, please visit: http://www.brawlhalla.com/news
For more information on Brawlhalla, please visit: http://www.brawlhalla.com
For the latest news on Brawlhalla and all of Ubisoft’s games, visit
Ubisoft News: https://news.ubisoft.com/
Cartoon Network’s Emmy-Award winning series Adventure Time,
introduced viewers to unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, buddies who
traverse the mystical Land of Ooo and encounter its colorful
inhabitants. The best of friends, our heroes always find themselves in
the middle of heart-pounding escapades. Finn, a silly kid with an
awesome hat, and Jake, a brassy dog with a big kind heart, depend on
each other through thick and thin. The groundbreaking series aired for
10 seasons on Cartoon Network and created by Pendleton Ward, executive
produced by Adam Muto and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.
About Blue Mammoth
Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2018, Blue Mammoth Games is a
development studio based in Atlanta, Georgia. The experienced team
specializes in online multiplayer games with large player bases.
Blue Mammoth develops Brawlhalla, a Free-To-Play fighting game on Xbox
One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and PlayStation 4. Brawlhalla has over
twenty five million players, and is currently the most played fighting
game on Steam.
About Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the # 1 animated series
network in the U.S., offering the best in original content for kids and
families with such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven
Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. Seen
in 192 countries and over 400 million homes, Cartoon Network inspires
the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience
at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning
pro-social initiative, Stop Bullying: Speak Up is an
acknowledged and often used resource for kids and adults looking for
tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.
WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company
that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse
array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences
through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN,
DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic
Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive
entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned
brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s video game
series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s
worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to
delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular
platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the
2018-19 fiscal year Ubisoft generated Net Bookings of €2,029 million. To
learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com.
