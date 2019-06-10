Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cartoon Network's Adventure Time Heroes Enter Brawlhalla with Epic Crossovers of Finn, Jake and Princess Bubblegum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 10:16pm BST

Come on, grab your friends! Try out the new Epic Crossovers now until June 25

Algebraic, dude! Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft announced that Epic Crossovers for Finn the Human, Jake the Dog and Princess Bubblegum from Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time are available now in Brawlhalla. The free-to-play platform fighter game has more than 25 million players on PC and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and is also available on the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and the Nintendo Switch™ system.

The Adventure Time Epic Crossovers mirror existing Brawlhalla Legends but punch it up a notch with completely unique visual designs that includes a new style for their signature powers, new custom select animations, new sound design, and more.

A special Adventure Time in-game event kicks off today through June 25 and will include the following brand new content.

Hey kid, you want some magic powers? Check out three new Adventure Time Crossovers.

  • Finn – the young human kid, this Epic Crossover mirrors the powers and abilities of the Brawlhalla Legend Jhala, but with six signature attacks and two Adventure Time themed weapons skins for axe and sword.
  • Jake – the magic companion, with six signature attacks and two Adventure Time themed weapons hammer and gauntlets. Jake mirrors the Legend Kor. Let's kick their digital bootays!
  • Princess Bubblegum – Ruler of the Candy Kingdom, with six signature attacks and two Adventure Time themed weapons for blasters and rocket lance. Bubblegum mirrors Lord Vraxx. We’ve got science!

The Adventure Time Epic Crossovers will turn frowns all around and continue to be offered in-store after the event, with Finn, Jake and Princess Bubblegum Epic Crossovers; all of this sweet, sweet crunkle can be purchased for 300 Mammoth coins each.

Buddy Mode: the new Adventure Time-themed game mode

This time, there’s an “I” in the word “team”. In a special Adventure Time map, players are their own team by controlling two legends simultaneously, to defeat another player controlling two legends simultaneously. This new game mode will remain as a custom game mode after the event ends. It's much more dangerous than you think!

More fantastic Adventure Time additions

  • An Adventure Time-themed map, The Treehouse Stage
  • Themed KO effects featuring characters from everyone’s favorite crew: Lady Rainicorn, Lumpy Space Princess, Gunter, including other sweet townspeople from the Land of Ooo.

Developed by Blue Mammoth, Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game that brings players to the fight for glory in the halls of Valhalla. Choosing from over 40 unique characters, players can jump into single-player and co-op modes as well as online and local competitions. This year, the team has begun adding cross-platform play in phases, with players on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC now able to matchmake together – for more details, please visit: http://www.brawlhalla.com/news

For more information on Brawlhalla, please visit: http://www.brawlhalla.com

For the latest news on Brawlhalla and all of Ubisoft’s games, visit Ubisoft News: https://news.ubisoft.com/

Cartoon Network’s Emmy-Award winning series Adventure Time, introduced viewers to unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, buddies who traverse the mystical Land of Ooo and encounter its colorful inhabitants. The best of friends, our heroes always find themselves in the middle of heart-pounding escapades. Finn, a silly kid with an awesome hat, and Jake, a brassy dog with a big kind heart, depend on each other through thick and thin. The groundbreaking series aired for 10 seasons on Cartoon Network and created by Pendleton Ward, executive produced by Adam Muto and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

About Blue Mammoth

Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2018, Blue Mammoth Games is a development studio based in Atlanta, Georgia. The experienced team specializes in online multiplayer games with large player bases.

Blue Mammoth develops Brawlhalla, a Free-To-Play fighting game on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and PlayStation 4. Brawlhalla has over twenty five million players, and is currently the most played fighting game on Steam.

About Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the # 1 animated series network in the U.S., offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. Seen in 192 countries and over 400 million homes, Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning pro-social initiative, Stop Bullying: Speak Up is an acknowledged and often used resource for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s video game series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year Ubisoft generated Net Bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pMVC Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05:35pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : NIO Inc. (NIO) Sued for Securities Violations
BU
05:34pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo Global agrees to acquire Shutterfly
RE
05:34pURSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Announces the Sale of Starbuck's Plaza, 525 Main Street, Monroe, CT
BU
05:34pPresident Dwaun J. Warmack Leaving Harris-Stowe State University
GL
05:33pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : and Orange collab for Telco Multi-Access Edge Transformation
AQ
05:33pSONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Notice to the Market
PU
05:33pSQUARE : Need Help with Money? These Books Can Help
PU
05:33pWAL MART STORES : Current report filing
PU
05:33pPROVENTION BIO : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
2VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : ?Stanchart Ghana's Outlook for 2019 Positive - CEO?
5TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About