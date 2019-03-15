Carvana : Description Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 7)*

Carvana Co.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

146869 102

(CUSIP Number)

Ernest C. Garcia II c/o Verde Investments, Inc. 1720 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Suite A

Tempe, Arizona 85281

(602) 778-5000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

March 14, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

CUSIP No. 146869 102

1. Names of Reporting Persons. Ernest C. Garcia II 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3. SEC Use Only 4. Source of Funds (See Instructions) PF, AF 5. Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) 6. Citizenship or Place of Organization United States of America Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With 7. Sole Voting Power 74,453,975 (1) 8. Shared Voting Power 13,605,918 (2) 9. Sole Dispositive Power 66,453,975 (3) 10. Shared Dispositive Power 21,605,918 (4) 11. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 88,059,893 12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) 13. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 69.0% (5) 14. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) IN

Note: All share numbers on these cover pages are presented as shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Class A Shares") of Carvana Co., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"), on an as-converted basis from Class A common units ("Class A Units") of Carvana Group, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Carvana Group") and subsidiary of the Issuer, as further described herein.

(1) This number includes the Class A Shares held by: (i) Mr. Garcia (52,937,458 shares on an as-converted basis), (ii) Verde Investments, Inc. ("Verde")

(1,464,517 shares), which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls, (iii) EGC II SPE, LLC ("E-SPE") (8,000,000 shares on an as-converted basis), which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls, and (iv) the Ernest C. Garcia III Multi-Generational Trust III (the "Multi-Generational Trust") (12,052,000 shares, including 11,952,000 shares on an as-converted basis), of which Mr. Garcia is the sole voting trustee and Ernie Garcia, III and his children are the sole beneficiaries.

(2) This number reflects the Class A Shares held by (i) the Ernest Irrevocable 2004 Trust III (the "2004 Trust") (11,965,691 shares, including 11,952,000 shares on an as-converted basis), of which Mr. Garcia is a voting co-trustee and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III is the sole beneficiary, and (ii) DriveTime Sales and Finance Company, LLC ("DriveTime Sales") (1,640,227 shares on an as-converted basis), a wholly owned subsidiary of DriveTime Automotive Group, Inc. ("DriveTime"), of which Mr. Garcia is the chairman of the board of directors and the controlling stockholder

(3) This number includes the Class A Shares held by: (i) Mr. Garcia (52,937,458 shares on an as-converted basis), (ii) Verde (1,464,517 shares), which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls, and (iii) the Multi-Generational Trust (12,052,000 shares, including 11,952,000 shares on an as-converted basis), of which Mr. Garcia is the sole voting trustee and Ernie Garcia, III and his children are the sole beneficiaries.

(4) This number reflects the Class A Shares held by (i) the 2004 Trust (11,965,691 shares, including 11,952,000 shares on an as-converted basis), of which Mr. Garcia is a voting co-trustee and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III is the sole beneficiary, (ii) DriveTime Sales (1,640,227 shares on an as-converted basis), a wholly owned subsidiary of DriveTime, of which Mr. Garcia is the chairman of the board of directors and the controlling stockholder, and (iii) E-SPE (8,000,000 shares on an as-converted basis) which, Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls. As further described in Item 6, the shares owned by E-SPE have been pledged in connection with a margin loan and are subject to certain customary restrictions on disposition thereunder.

(5) Based on 41,201,324 Class A Shares outstanding as of February 22, 2019, and assuming the conversion of all Class A common units of Carvana Group held by Mr. Garcia into Class A Shares, in accordance with Rule 13d-3 of the Act.

CUSIP No. 146869 102

1. Names of Reporting Persons. Verde Investments, Inc. 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3. SEC Use Only 4. Source of Funds (See Instructions) WC 5. Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) 6. Citizenship or Place of Organization Arizona Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With 7. Sole Voting Power 1,464,517 (1) 8. Shared Voting Power 0 9. Sole Dispositive Power 1,464,517 (1) 10. Shared Dispositive Power 0 11. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 1,464,517 (1) 12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) ☐ 13. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 3.6% (2) 14. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) CO

Note: All share numbers on these cover pages presented as Class A Shares on an as-converted basis from Class A common units of Carvana Group, as further described herein.

(1) Beneficial ownership of the Class A Shares owned by Verde is also attributable to Mr. Garcia as the sole shareholder and director of Verde, and thus is reported by more than one reporting person pursuant to Rule 13d-3 under the Act. Power is exercised through Mr. Garcia.

(2) Based on 41,201,324 Class A Shares outstanding as of February 22, 2019, and determined in accordance with Rule 13d-3 under the Act.

CUSIP No. 146869 102

1. Names of Reporting Persons. DriveTime Sales and Finance Company, LLC 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3. SEC Use Only 4. Source of Funds (See Instructions) WC 5. Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) 6. Citizenship or Place of Organization Arizona Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With 7. Sole Voting Power 0 8. Shared Voting Power 1,640,227 (1) 9. Sole Dispositive Power 0 10. Shared Dispositive Power 1,640,227 (1) 11. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person (1) 12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) ☐ 1,640,227 13. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 3.8% (2) 14. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) OO

Note: All share numbers on these cover pages presented as Class A Shares on an as-converted basis from Class A common units of Carvana Group, as further described herein.