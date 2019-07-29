Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carvana : Description Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

CVAN Holdings LLC

CARVANA CO. [ CVNA ]

_____ Director

__ X __ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

227 W. MONROE, SUITE 5000,

7/24/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CHICAGO, IL 60606

7/26/2019

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Forward Sale

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(1) (2)

Class A

Contract

J

(2) (3)

(2) (3)

(4) (5)

4300000 (6)

D (6) (7)

7/24/2019

4300000

Common

4300000

(obligation to sell)

(5)

(3) (4) (5)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. On June 14, 2019, CVAN Holdings, LLC ("CVAN") entered into a prepaid variable forward sale contract with an unaffiliated third party, the effectiveness of which was conditioned upon the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The conditions precedent were satisfied, and the parties' obligations became fixed, on July 24, 2019.
  2. The contract obligates CVAN to deliver to the counterparty up to 4,300,000 shares of the Issuer's Class A common stock ("Class A Shares") (or at CVAN's election, an equivalent amount of cash) on the maturity date (the nineteenth scheduled trading day following July 11, 2022). In exchange for assuming this obligation, CVAN received a cash payment of $230,727,680. CVAN has pledged 5,375,000 Class A units of Carvana Group, LLC and 4,300,000 shares of Class B common stock of the Issuer (the "Pledged Securities") to secure its obligations under the contract. CVAN retained voting and certain dividend rights in the Pledged Shares during the term of the contract but is required to make cash payments upon the occurrence of certain dividends declared prior to the maturity date.
  3. (continued from Footnote 2) The Pledged Securities are exchangeable for 4,300,000 Class A Shares at any time pursuant to an Exchange Agreement, dated as of April 27, 2017, between the Issuer and CVAN. The Issuer has agreed to physically settle any exchange request received with respect to the Pledged Shares. Prior to the maturity date, CVAN will not be permitted to exchange, transfer or otherwise dispose of the Pledged Securities (other than in connection with the settlement of the contract) and will, at all times, maintain the ability to cover its delivery obligations under the contract.
  4. The transaction will be divided into 20 individual components (each comprising 215,000 Class A Shares) over the 20 trading days up to, and including, the maturity date (the "Valuation Period"). The number of Class A Shares to be delivered to the counterparty with respect to each component at settlement will be based on the volume weighted average closing price of the Class A Shares for each trading day during the Valuation Period (the "Settlement Price") as follows: (A) if the Settlement Price for any component is less than $53.6576, CVAN will deliver for that component 215,000 Class A Shares; (B) if the Settlement Price for any component is less than $73.8582, but equal to or greater than $53.6576, CVAN will deliver for that component a number of Class A Shares equal to (i) 215,000, multiplied by (ii) a ratio equal to $53.6576 divided by the Settlement Price; and
  5. (continued from Footnote 4) (C) if the Settlement Price for any component is equal to or greater than $73.8582, CVAN will deliver for that component a number of shares equal to (i) 215,000, multiplied by (ii) a ratio equal to $53.6576 divided by $73.8582, in each case rounded up to the nearest whole share.
  6. CVAN is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delaware Life Holdings Parent, LLC ("Parent I"). Parent I is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delaware Life Holdings Parent II, LLC ("Parent II"). Each of Parent I and Parent II is managed by Delaware Life Holdings Manager, LLC ("Manager") and each of Parent II and Manager is controlled by Mr. Mark Walter ("Mr. Walter"). Each of Parent I, Parent II, Manager and Mr. Walter may be deemed, for purposes of Section 16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to be the indirect beneficial owner of some or all of the shares owned by CVAN.

  1. The original Form 4, filed on July 26, 2019, is being amended to correct clerical errors in the address and signature information for the reporting persons.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

CVAN Holdings LLC

227 W. MONROE, SUITE 5000

X

CHICAGO, IL 60606

Delaware Life Holdings Parent, LLC

227 WEST MONROE, SUITE 5000

X

CHICAGO, IL 60606

Delaware Life Holdings Parent II, LLC

227 WEST MONROE, SUITE 5000

X

CHICAGO, IL 60606

Delaware Life Holdings Manager, LLC

ATTN: JOE NICOSIA

X

227 WEST MONROE, SUITE 5000

CHICAGO, IL 60606

Walter Mark

227 WEST MONROE, SUITE 5000

X

CHICAGO, IL 60606

Signatures

CVAN Holdings, LLC, By: /s/ Joe Nicosia, Vice President

  • Signature of Reporting Person

Delaware Life Holdings Parent, LLC, By: /s/ Joe Nicosia, Authorized Person

  • Signature of Reporting Person

Delaware Life Holdings Parent II, LLC, By: /s/ Joe Nicosia, Authorized Person

  • Signature of Reporting Person

Delaware Life Holdings Manager, LLC, By: /s/ Joe Nicosia, Authorized Person

  • Signature of Reporting Person

/s/ Mark Walter

  • Signature of Reporting Person

7/29/2019

Date

7/29/2019

Date

7/29/2019

Date

7/29/2019

Date

7/29/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Carvana Co. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 01:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:22pFellazo Inc. Announces Closing of $50 million Initial Public Offering
GL
10:21pGREENPOWER MOTOR : Reports Record Annual Revenue of Over $6 Million
AQ
10:21pSOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Reports Record Earnings For The Year Ended March 31, 2019
PR
10:20pSUBARU : Begins Production of All-New Legacy and Outback Models in the U.S.
PU
10:20pAlligator Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019
AW
10:20pHighland Income Fund Announces Pricing of $135 Million of 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Offering
PR
10:18pASIANA AIRLINES : South Korea's Asiana Airlines to switch to smaller planes for some Japan routes
RE
10:16pAUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
AQ
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : says information of over 100 million individuals in U.S., Canada hacked
RE
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Ex-Seattle tech worker arrested for Capital One hack - U.S. Justice Department
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group