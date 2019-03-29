Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
03/29/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

GARCIA ERNEST C. II

CARVANA CO. [ CVNA ]

_____ Director

__ X __ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

1720 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY,

3/27/2019

SUITE A

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

TEMPE, AZ 85281

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/27/2019

C

14693

A

$0.00

(1)

14693

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/27/2019

S (2)

14693

D

$57.2019

(3)

0

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/27/2019

C

66904

A

$0.00

(1)

66904

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/27/2019

S (2)

66904

D

$58.0875

(3)

0

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/27/2019

C

2362

A

$0.00

(1)

2362

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/27/2019

S (2)

2362

D

$58.9098

(3)

0

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/28/2019

C

24116

A

$0.00

(1)

24116

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/28/2019

S (2)

24116

D

$56.924

(4)

0

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/28/2019

C

41782

A

$0.00

(1)

41782

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/28/2019

S (2)

41782

D

$57.9348

(4)

0

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/28/2019

C

3902

A

$0.00

(1)

3902

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

DriveTime

Class A Common Stock

3/28/2019

S (2)

3902

D

$58.6946

(4)

0

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

Verde

Class A Common Stock

1464517

I

Investments,

Inc. (5)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Ernest

Class A Common Stock

13691

I

Irrevocable

2004 Trust

III (6)

Ernest C.

Garcia III

Class A Common Stock

100000

I

Multi-

Generational

Trust III (7)

DriveTime

Class B Common Stock

3/27/2019

J

83959

D

$0.00

946212

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

(8)

DriveTime

Class B Common Stock

3/28/2019

J

69800

D

$0.00

876412

I

Sales and

Finance

Company

(8)

Class B Common Stock

52937458

D

Ernest

Class B Common Stock

11952000

I

Irrevocable

2004 Trust

III (9)

Ernest C.

Garcia III

Class B Common Stock

11952000

I

Multi-

Generational

Trust III

(10)

Class B Common Stock

8000000

I

ECG II SPE,

LLC (11)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature of

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Class A

DriveTime

(1)

(1)

(1)

Sales and

Class A Units

3/27/2019

C

104949

Common

83959

$0.00

1182763

I

Finance

Stock

Company

Class A

DriveTime

(1)

(1)

(1)

Sales and

Class A Units

3/28/2019

C

87250

Common

69800

$0.00

1095513

I

Finance

Stock

Company

Class A Units

(12)

(12)

(12)

Class A

(12)

66171823

D

Common

Stock

Class A

Ernest

(13)

(13)

(13)

(13)

Irrevocable

Class A Units

Common

14940000

I

2004 Trust

Stock

III

Class A

Ernest C.

Class A Units

(14)

(14)

(14)

(14)

14940000

I

Garcia III

Common

Multi-

Stock

Generational

Trust III

(15)

(15)

(15)

Class A

(15)

ECG II SPE,

Class A Units

Common

10000000

I

LLC

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

(1)Reflects the conversion of Class A Common Units ("Class A Units") of Carvana Group, LLC ("Carvana Group") owned directly by DriveTime Sales and Finance Company, LLC ("DriveTime Sales") into shares of Class A Common Stock ("Class A Shares") of the Issuer pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, dated April 27, 2017, by and among the Issuer, Carvana Co. Sub LLC, Carvana Group and the members of Carvana Group (the "Exchange Agreement"). DriveTime Sales is a wholly owned subsidiary of DriveTime Automotive Group, Inc., of which Mr. Garcia is the chairman of the board of directors and the controlling stockholder.

(2)The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by DriveTime Sales on September 17, 2018.

(3)The prices reported in Column 4 are weighted average prices. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $56.645 to $57.64,

inclusive (weighted average of $57.2019); $57.65 to $58.63, inclusive (weighted average of $58.0875); and $58.665 to $59.08, inclusive (weighted average of $58.9098), respectively. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth herein.

(4)The prices reported in Column 4 are weighted average prices. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $56.50 to $57.47, inclusive (weighted average of $56.924); $57.50 to $58.465, inclusive (weighted average of $57.9348); and $58.50 to $58.99, inclusive (weighted average of $58.6946), respectively. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth herein.

(5)These Class A Shares are owned directly by Verde Investments, Inc., an entity which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls.

(6)These Class A Shares are owned directly by the Ernest Irrevocable 2004 Trust III (the "2004 Trust"). Mr. Garcia has shared investment and dispository power over the 2004 Trust assets and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III, is the sole beneficiary of the 2004 Trust.

(7)These Class A Shares are owned directly by the Ernest C. Garcia III Multi-Generational Trust III (the "Multi-Generational Trust"). Mr. Garcia has sole investment and dispository power over the Multi-Generational Trust assets and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III, together with Ernie Garcia, III's children, are the sole beneficiaries of the Multi-Generational Trust.

(8)Reflects the cancellation for no consideration of Class B Common Stock of the Issuer ("Class B Shares") in connection with the conversion of Class A Units into Class A Shares. Following the reported transaction, the remaining Class B Shares are owned directly by DriveTime Sales.

(9)These Class B Shares are owned directly by the 2004 Trust.

(10)These Class B Shares are owned directly by the Multi-Generational Trust.

(11)These Class B Shares are owned directly by ECG II SPE, LLC ("E-SPE"), an entity which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls.

(12)These Class A Units are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.

(13)These Class A Units are owned directly by the 2004 Trust and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.

(14)These Class A Units are owned directly by the Multi-Generational Trust and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.

(15)These Class A Units are owned directly by E-SPE and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

GARCIA ERNEST C. II

1720 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY, SUITE A

X

TEMPE, AZ 85281

VERDE INVESTMENTS, INC.

1720 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY, SUITE A

X

TEMPE, AZ 85281

Signatures

/s/ Ernest C. Garcia II

3/29/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

/s/ Ernest C. Garcia II, Verde Investments, Inc.

3/29/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Carvana Co. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:21:01 UTC



